Burcon NutraScience : Corporate Presentation – June 2023

06/13/2023
Burcon NutraScience

A New World in Plant-based Protein

Presentation - June 2023

Safe Harbour Statement

GENERAL

Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon" or, the "Company") is making this presentation available to selected persons on the terms and conditions set forth below. Any unauthorized use of the presentation is strictly prohibited. Additional information with respect to Burcon can be found on www.sedar.com.

CONTENT OF PRESENTATION

The information provided in this presentation is not intended to provide specific investment, financial, tax, legal or accounting advice to you. Neither this presentation, nor any of its contents, shall constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Common Shares or other securities of Burcon in Canada or in any other jurisdiction. An offer to purchase and sales of Common Shares may only be made through duly registered brokers and investment dealers pursuant to and in accordance with a Preliminary Prospectus and the final prospectus to be filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities. While the information herein is collected and compiled with care, neither Burcon NutraScience Corporation nor any of its affiliated companies and their respective directors, officers, employees or agents represents, warrants or guarantees the accuracy or the completeness of the information. The information is presented solely for educational purposes, and is not to be considered as investment, financial, tax, legal or accounting advice.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation contains "forward looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "aim", "endeavour", "seek", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management of the Company. Forward looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Our Mission

To improve the health and wellness of consumers through the discovery and development of sustainable, functional and renewable plant-based proteins for the global food and beverage industries.

Burcon's proprietary protein technology platform produces

game-changing protein

ingredients that offer compelling value propositions to the growing health and sustainability trend

1998 Founded

$117MM Invested

TSX: BU

290+ Patents

Burcon 2.0 Approach

Identify

Closer to

More Influence Over

Additional

Customers and

Manufacturing

Revenue Streams

End Markets

Leverage Burcon's assets, IP,

Relationships with

Properly implement and

expertise and capabilities to

customers and end markets

optimize Burcon's unique

generate revenue

to better serve food

protein processing

ingredient industry

technologies

Market Growth & Food Ecosystem Present Opportunities

Consumer Shift

Plant-based protein sales expected to reach $167 billion by 2035

Vibrant Food Ecosystem

Investments in alternative proteins surpass $14B, of which $11.2B was raised in last 3 years

Disclaimer

Burcon NutraScience Corporation published this content on 13 June 2023


© Publicnow 2023
