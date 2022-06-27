Burcon NutraScience : Earnings Document

(All amounts following are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as at June 27, 2022 to provide a meaningful understanding of Burcon NutraScience Corporation's ("Burcon" or the "Company") operations, performance, and financial condition for the year ended March 31, 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC"). Additional information relating to Burcon, including the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This MD&A contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements"), which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to possible events, conditions, acquisitions, or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future conditions and courses of action and include future oriented financial information with respect to prospective results of operations, financial position or cash flows that is presented either as a forecast or a projection, and also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial and operating performance of the Company.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. When used in this MD&A the words "estimate", "budget", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "projects", "predict", "may", "should", "will", or the negatives of these words or other variations thereof and comparable terminology or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements pertain to, among other things:
continued development of the Company's products and business;
the Company's growth strategy;
production costs and pricing ofCLARISOY®soy protein, Peazazz® and Peazac® pea proteins, Puratein®, Supertein® and Nutratein® canola proteins and pea protein and canola protein (Nutratein®) blends;
marketing strategies for the Company's soy, pea, canola, flax, hemp and sunflower proteins as well as pea protein / canola protein blends;
development of commercial applications for soy, pea, canola, flax, hemp and sunflower proteins as well as pea protein / canola protein blends;
ability to produce proteins and protein isolates in commercial quantities with sufficient grade and quality at cost-effective prices;
construction, commissioning and operation of production facilities;
relocation expansion of the Winnipeg Technical Centre;
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Years ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
future protection of intellectual property and improvements to existing processes and products;
regulatory approvals;
input and other costs; and
liquidity and working capital.
The forward-looking statements are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to:
the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory approvals;
the Company and its joint venture partners' ability to commission and operate its production facility;
the Company's or its licensing partners' ability to generate new sales;
the Company's or its licensing partners' ability to produce, deliver and sell the expected product volumes at the expected prices;
the Company's ability to control costs;
the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property rights and trade secret protection;
the Company's ability to identify a permanent chief executive officer;
market acceptance and demand for the Company's or its licensing partners' products;
the successful execution of the Company's business plan;
achievement of current timetables for product development programs and sales;
the availability and cost of labour and supplies;
the availability of additional capital; and
general economic and financial market conditions.
Although the Company believes that the factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on currently available information and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements contained in this MD&A, including, but not limited to:
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Years ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
the condition of the global economy;
market acceptance of the Company's products;
changes in product pricing;
changes in the Company's customers' requirements, the competitive environment and related market conditions;
delays in the construction, commissioning and operation of production facilities;
product development delays;
changes in the availability or price of labour and supplies;
the Company's ability to attract and retain business partners, suppliers, employees and customers;
changing food or feed ingredient industry regulations;
the regulatory regime;
the Company's access to funding and its ability to provide the capital required for product development, operations and marketing efforts, and working capital requirements; and
the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; and
disruption, delays, risks and uncertainty related to and arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect changes in assumptions or the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as required by law.
The Company qualifies all the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A by the foregoing cautionary statements.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Years ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY AND ITS BUSINESS
Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, having developed an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established by Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a commercial production facility in Manitoba, Canada where it is producing, under license, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. Our environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies have been developed at our own research facility led by our team of highly specialized scientists and engineers. Our patent portfolio currently consists of 327 issued patents worldwide, including 72 issued U.S. patents, and in excess of 180 additional patent applications, 26 of which are U.S. patent applications.
CONTINUATION UNDER THE BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT (BRITISH COLUMBIA)
Burcon was incorporated under the Business Corporation Act (Yukon) (the "YBCA") on November 3, 1998, and extra-provincially registered in British Columbia on February 5, 1999. The Board of Directors determined that it would be more expedient and cost effective to have the Company continue into the Province of British Columbia pursuant to the Business Corporation Act (British Columbia), as amended (the "BCA"). The shareholders of the Company approved the continuance at the 2020 annual general meeting ("AGM"). A summary comparison of the provisions of the BCA and the YBCA that pertain to the rights of the shareholders has been provided in the 2020 management proxy circular, which is available at www.sedar.com.
MERIT FUNCTIONAL FOODS CORPORATION
In May 2019, Burcon, through its newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, Burcon NutraScience Holdings Corp. ("Burcon Holdings"), entered into a shareholders' agreement (the "Shareholders Agreement") with RBT Holdco Ltd. ("RBT Holdco") and 10039406 Manitoba Ltd. ("Crew Holdco") (RBT Holdco and Crew Holdco together referred to as the "Partners") to become shareholders of Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods"). The business of Merit Foods is the commercial production, sales, marketing and distribution worldwide of Burcon's pea protein, pulse protein and canola protein products. Merit Foods has completed the construction of an initial protein production facility (the "Flex Production Facility") in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
On inception, Burcon Holdings held 40%, RBT Holdco held 40% and Crew Holdco held 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of Merit Foods.
Burcon has a license and production agreement (the "License Agreement') with Merit Foods to license the technology required to produce, market and sell Burcon's pulse protein ingredients, including Peazazz® and Peazac® pea proteins and Burcon's canola proteins, Supertein®, Puratein® and Nutratein® (collectively the "Products"). Under the terms of the License Agreement, Merit Foods has the exclusive rights over Burcon's pulse proteins (including pea) and canola protein technologies across all geographic regions and all product uses (the "License"). Burcon will receive running royalties on the net revenue (as defined in the License Agreement) from the sales of the Products by Merit Foods.
On August 27, 2020, Bunge Limited ("Bunge") made an investment of $30 million into Merit Foods. In addition to purchasing equity directly from Merit Foods, Bunge purchased additional shares and debt from the Partners. Bunge is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Years ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
products and ingredients. As a result of these transactions, Bunge became a 25% shareholder in Merit Foods and Burcon's ownership interest in Merit Foods decreased to 33.3%. As a result of the dilution in Burcon's ownership interest in Merit Foods, Burcon recorded a dilution gain of $6,384,942.
As part of the Bunge transaction, Burcon and the Partners amended the License Agreement (the "Amended License Agreement") and Burcon, Bunge and the Partners also amended the Shareholders Agreement (the "Amended Shareholders Agreement"). Under the Amended License Agreement and Amended Shareholders Agreement, Burcon, Bunge and the Partners have agreed to certain contractual rights, including a right, but not an obligation, of Burcon, in certain circumstances, to participate in a sale of all, but not less than all, of its shares in Merit Foods, and that in certain circumstances, Merit Foods will have the right to buy out from Burcon the Amended License Agreement for $67.5 million, which represents the discounted future royalties over the life of the Amended License Agreement.
From June 2019 to December 31, 2019, Burcon Holdings and the Partners made capital loan advances to Merit Foods in the aggregate of $27.5 million. Burcon Holdings and the Partners made further loan advances of $5.0 million to Merit Foods in February 2020 (the total capital loan advances together referred to as the "Merit Shareholder Loans").
From inception to March 31, 2022, Burcon Holdings has made capital loan advances of $13.0 million to Merit Foods in the form of shareholder loans.
(in thousands of dollars):
Capital
Loan
Total net
Contribution
receivable
investment
From inception to
-
11,000
11,000
December 31, 2019
8,872
(8,872)
-
Modification to loan terms
Capital loan advance
1,613
387
2,000
Share of loss in Merit Foods
(940)
-
(940)
Interest accretion
-
145
145
Net Investment in Merit
9,545
2,660
12,205
Foods, March 31, 2020
(2,422)
-
(2,422)
Share of loss in Merit Foods
Gain on dilution of
6,385
-
6,385
investment in Merit Foods
Interest accretion
-
308
308
Expected credit loss provision
-
(74)
(74)
Net Investment in Merit
13,508
2,894
16,402
Foods, March 31, 2021
Share of loss in Merit Foods
(4,295)
-
(4,295)
