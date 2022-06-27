Burcon NutraScience : Earnings Document

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Years ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

(All amounts following are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as at June 27, 2022 to provide a meaningful understanding of Burcon NutraScience Corporation's ("Burcon" or the "Company") operations, performance, and financial condition for the year ended March 31, 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC"). Additional information relating to Burcon, including the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements"), which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to possible events, conditions, acquisitions, or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future conditions and courses of action and include future oriented financial information with respect to prospective results of operations, financial position or cash flows that is presented either as a forecast or a projection, and also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial and operating performance of the Company.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. When used in this MD&A the words "estimate", "budget", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "projects", "predict", "may", "should", "will", or the negatives of these words or other variations thereof and comparable terminology or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements pertain to, among other things: