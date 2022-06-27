Burcon NutraScience : Earnings Document

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
Our management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting in accordance with National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual Filings and Rules 13a-15(f) under the U.S. Exchange Act. Internal control over financial reporting is a process designed under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS.
As of March 31, 2022, our management assessed the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting using the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ("COSO") in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013). Based on this assessment, our management concluded that, as of March 31, 2022, our internal control over financial reporting was not effective based on those criteria because a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of that date, as described below. The Company did not design and operate controls with sufficient precision over the share of loss in Merit Foods. The Company's controls related to the review of its share of loss were not designed or operated at a level of precision to allow the Company to prevent or detect potential material misstatements in a timely manner. The Company will implement remediation measures improving the review of the share of loss in Merit Foods by implementing additional controls at a greater level of precision.
The material weakness did not result in any identified material misstatements to the consolidated financial statements and there were no changes to previously released financial results.
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
Opinions on the Financial Statements and Internal Control over Financial Reporting
We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Burcon Nutrascience Corporation and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, of changes in shareholders' equity and of cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2022, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). We also have audited the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of March 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO).
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2022 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Also in our opinion, the Company did not maintain, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of March 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the COSO because a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of that date related to the design and operation of controls with sufficient precision over the share of loss in Merit Functional Foods Corporation.
A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. The material weakness referred to above is described in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. We considered this material weakness in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2022 consolidated financial statements, and our opinion regarding the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting does not affect our opinion on those consolidated financial statements.
Basis for Opinions
The Company's management is responsible for these consolidated financial statements, for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting, and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express opinions on the Company's consolidated financial statements and on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the
U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, and whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects.
Our audits of the consolidated financial statements included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. Our audit of internal control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Our audits also included performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinions.
Definition and Limitations of Internal Control over Financial Reporting
A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Critical Audit Matters
The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (ii) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial
statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matter below, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.
Assessment of objective evidence of impairment of the investment in Merit Functional Foods Corporation
As described in Notes 2 and 7 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has an investment in Merit Functional Foods Corporation (Merit), which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Under the equity method of accounting, investments are recorded at historical cost as an asset and adjusted for dividends received, capital contributions, other transactions that result in changes in ownership interest held by the Company, and the Company's share of Merit's earnings or losses, which is recorded as a component of loss and comprehensive loss for the year. Management considers whether there is any objective evidence that its investment is impaired. Objective evidence that the investment is impaired includes observable data about one or more of the following events; (i) significant financial difficulty; (ii) breach of contract, such as a default or delinquency in payments; (iii) the Company granting to Merit a concession that the Company would not otherwise consider; (iv) it becoming probable that Merit will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation; or (v) the disappearance of an active market for the investment because of financial difficulties of Merit. Objective evidence of impairment also includes information about changes with an adverse effect that has taken place in the technological, market, economic or legal environment and whether there has been a significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of an investment below cost. When such objective evidence of impairment exists, the carrying amount of the investment is tested for impairment by comparing the recoverable amount of the investment with its carrying amount. As at March 31, 2022, the Company's investment in Merit amounted to $13.4 million and management concluded that there was no objective evidence of impairment.
The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to the assessment of objective evidence of impairment of the investment in Merit is a critical audit matter are (i) the judgment required by management when assessing whether there was objective evidence of impairment that would require a formal impairment test to be performed; and (ii) a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in performing procedures to evaluate audit evidence related to management's assessment of objective evidence of impairment.
