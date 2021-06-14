Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Burcon NutraScience Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BU   CA1208311029

BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION

(BU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burcon NutraScience : Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call To Be Held on June 29, 2021 (Form 6-K)

06/14/2021 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Burcon Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call To Be Held on June 29, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation ('Burcon or the 'Company') (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update and discuss its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available on Burcon's website under 'Presentations' or directly here. The webcast will also be archived for future playback.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Tuesday June 29, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-855-327-6837

Dial-in (toll/international): 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10015018

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over 290 issued patents and 200 additional patent applications developed over a span of more than 20 years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ('Merit Foods') was established in a joint venture between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada to produce, under licence, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'goal,' 'project,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'future,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'will' and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing for listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq, the continued listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the withdrawal from the OTCQB, shareholder value, the Company's visibility and liquidity, the Company's development in the food industry, the Company's intellectual property portfolio and Merit Foods. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include receipt of all regulatory approvals for listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq; the duration and effects of COVID-19; the actual results of business negotiations; marketing activities; adverse general economic, market or business conditions; regulatory changes; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2020 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Industry Contact

Paul Lam

Manager, Business Development and IRO

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960

plam@burcon.cawww.burcon.ca

Investor Contact

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

Tel (646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Media Contact:

Steve Campbell, APR

President

Campbell & Company Public Relations

Tel (604) 888-5267

TECH@CCOM-PR.COM

Disclaimer

Burcon NutraScience Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION
10:06aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE  : Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call To Be Held on ..
PU
08:05aBurcon Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call to Be Held on June 29, 2021
NE
05/28PRESS RELEASE : Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Receives Second Co-In..
DJ
05/28BURCON NUTRASCIENCE  : JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Receives Second Co-In..
EQ
05/28Protein Industries Canada Offers Burcon NutraScience JV Company with Second C..
MT
05/28Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Receives Second Co-Investment from..
NE
05/24BURCON NUTRASCIENCE  : to Begin Trading on NASDAQ
EQ
05/24PRESS RELEASE : Burcon to Begin Trading on NASDAQ
DJ
05/24Burcon to Begin Trading on NASDAQ
NE
04/12BURCON NUTRASCIENCE  : JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commer..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2021 -0,22 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net cash 2021 10,1 M 8,29 M 8,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 394 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 3 837x
EV / Sales 2022 97,4x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Burcon NutraScience Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,83 CAD
Last Close Price 3,63 CAD
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 88,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Franz Tergesen President & Chief Executive Officer
Jade Cheng Chief Financial Officer
David Lorne John Tyrrell Chairman
Martin Hans Schweizer Vice President-Technical Development
John Douglas Gilpin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION5.52%324
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.41.61%8 450
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.11.97%5 812
BALCHEM CORPORATION14.69%4 286
MEDIFAST, INC.47.44%3 389
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY12.21%3 370