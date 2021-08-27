Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Burcon NutraScience Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BU   CA1208311029

BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION

(BU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burcon NutraScience : to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on September 7-9, 2021

08/27/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Conference
Burcon to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on September 7-9, 2021

27.08.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release

Burcon to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on September 7-9, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 26, 2021 -- Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on September 9, 2021 at 10:00am ET.

Burcon management will also host one-on-one virtual investor meetings during the conference, which runs from September 7-9, 2021.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.


About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over 290 issued patents and 200 additional patent applications developed over a span of more than 20 years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada to produce, under licence, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations adverse general economic, market or business conditions; regulatory changes; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2021 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Industry Contact
Paul Lam
Manager, Business Development and IRO
Burcon NutraScience Corporation
Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960
plam@burcon.ca www.burcon.ca

Investor Contact
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
Tel (646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com


Media Contact:
Steve Campbell, APR
President
Campbell & Company Public Relations
Tel (604) 888-5267
TECH@CCOM-PR.COM


27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1229399  27.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229399&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION
04:31aPRESS RELEASE : Burcon to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on Sep..
DJ
04:31aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on Sept..
EQ
03:22aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on Sept..
PU
08/26Burcon to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on September 7-9, 2..
NE
08/16Burcon Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
NE
08/16BURCON NUTRASCIENCE : Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results (Form 6-K)
PU
08/11BURCON NUTRASCIENCE : Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (SEC Filing ..
PU
08/05BURCON NUTRASCIENCE : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Con..
EQ
08/05PRESS RELEASE : Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Co..
DJ
08/05Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,65 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net income 2022 -7,30 M -5,76 M -5,76 M
Net cash 2022 8,86 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 -40,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 308 M 244 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 182x
Capi. / Sales 2023 69,9x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Burcon NutraScience Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,84 CAD
Average target price 6,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Franz Tergesen President & Chief Executive Officer
Jade Cheng Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David Lorne John Tyrrell Chairman
Martin Hans Schweizer Vice President-Technical Development
John Douglas Gilpin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION-17.44%244
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.13.46%7 187
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.7.26%5 442
BALCHEM CORPORATION16.43%4 343
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY8.96%3 273
MEDIFAST, INC.13.13%2 599