    BU   CA1208311029

BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION

(BU)
Burcon to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

05/24/2021 | 08:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN) (OTCQB: BUROF) ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce the Company's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq"). Trading of Burcon's shares on the Nasdaq is expected to begin at the market open on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 under the symbol "BRCN".

"Dual listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market marks another milestone in Burcon's development and another initiative executed, as we continue to grow our positive momentum in the plant-based food industry," said Johann F. Tergesen, CEO of Burcon. "We believe this Nasdaq listing will build long-term shareholder value through increased visibility and improved trading liquidity."

The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB until close of market on Monday, May 24, 2021. The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BU".

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over 300 issued patents and 200 additional patent applications developed over a span of more than 20 years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established in a joint venture between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada to produce, under licence, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing for listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq, the continued listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the withdrawal from the OTCQB, shareholder value, the Company's visibility and liquidity, the Company's development in the food industry, the Company's intellectual property portfolio and Merit Foods. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include receipt of all regulatory approvals for listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq; the duration and effects of COVID-19; the actual results of business negotiations; marketing activities; adverse general economic, market or business conditions; regulatory changes; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2020 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Industry Contact
Paul Lam
Manager, Business Development and IRO
Burcon NutraScience Corporation
Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960
plam@burcon.ca www.burcon.ca

Investor Contact
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
Tel (646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Media Contact:
Steve Campbell, APR
President
Campbell & Company Public Relations
Tel (604) 888-5267
TECH@CCOM-PR.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84905


© Newsfilecorp 2021
