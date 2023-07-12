Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, and HPS Food and Ingredients Inc. ("HPS") are proud to announce the upcoming launch of the world's first high purity, soluble hempseed protein isolate at the Institute of Food Technologists 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition ("IFT FIRST") in Chicago, IL, July 16-19.

"We are incredibly proud to unveil the world's first high purity, soluble hempseed protein isolate in partnership with HPS," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "This best-in-class protein ingredient showcases Burcon and HPS's commitment to providing sustainable, cutting-edge plant-based protein solutions that meet the evolving preferences of consumers worldwide."

Our hempseed protein isolate boasts an amino acid profile that contains all nine essential amino acids crucial for human health. With unparalleled attributes such as high protein purity, solubility and exceptional functionality, this groundbreaking protein isolate opens up new avenues for product development, including into applications such as beverages, bakery products, and nutritional supplements. Furthermore, it offers a smooth texture and neutral taste ensuring an optimal sensory experience for consumers.

"Our collaboration with Burcon represents a significant step forward in delivering superior hempseed protein solutions to customers," said Marc van Burck, HPS's chief executive officer. "Our high purity, soluble hempseed protein isolate combines Burcon's unrivaled technology with HPS's global network, providing customers with a truly innovative product. We are excited to introduce this exceptional plant-based protein to the market and meet the increasing demand for sustainable, high-quality protein alternatives."

Learn more about our newest soluble hempseed protein isolate and HPS's portfolio of ingredient solutions by visiting the HPS team at IFT FIRST Booth #S3565 or contact a representative at HPS or Burcon.

About HPS Food and Ingredients Inc.

HPS Food & Ingredients is a global leader in value-added processing of plant proteins, seeds & grains, oils, flours, fibers and starches, for premium food markets and food companies around the globe. We produce nutritious, North American grown non-GMO, gluten-free ingredient products at our dedicated production facilities in Manitoba, Canada. We provide quality ingredient solutions for the global food marketplace. For more information, visit hpsfood.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its specialty plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is striving to become a vertically integrated provider of specialty plant-based protein solutions that deliver on health, nutrition and sustainability. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon is developing premium protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit burcon.ca.

