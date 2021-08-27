PRESS RELEASE : Burcon to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on September 7-9, 2021

DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Conference Burcon to Participate at Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on September 7-9, 2021 2021-08-27 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 26, 2021 -- Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference on September 9, 2021 at 10:00am ET.

Burcon management will also host one-on-one virtual investor meetings during the conference, which runs from September 7-9, 2021.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over 290 issued patents and 200 additional patent applications developed over a span of more than 20 years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada to produce, under licence, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Industry Contact Paul Lam Manager, Business Development and IRO Burcon NutraScience Corporation Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960 plam@burcon.ca www.burcon.ca Investor Contact James Carbonara Hayden IR Tel (646) 755-7412 james@haydenir.com Media Contact: Steve Campbell, APR President Campbell & Company Public Relations Tel (604) 888-5267 TECH@CCOM-PR.COM

