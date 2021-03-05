PRESS RELEASE : Burcon to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

Log in
03/05/2021 | 05:52am EST
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Conference 
Burcon to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021 
2021-03-05 / 11:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Burcon to Participate in the 33^rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021 
Vancouver, British Columbia, March 4, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BUROF) a global 
technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, today announced that it will participate in the 33^rd 
Annual ROTH Conference, which will be held virtually on March 15-17, 2021. 
Management will host 1x1 virtual investor meetings during the conference. 
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or 
James@HaydenIR.com. 
About ROTH Capital Partners 
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth 
companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, 
analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is 
privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit 
www.roth.com. 
 
About Burcon NutraScience Corporation 
Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 300 issued patents and more 
than 225 additional patent applications that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has 
grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins 
derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation was 
established in a joint venture by Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a 
state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada, where it will produce, under license, Burcon's novel 
pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information visit www.burcon.ca. 
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement 
The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information 
contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the 
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. 
Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could 
cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by 
such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words 
such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe", "future," "likely," "may," 
"should," "could", "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements other than statements of historical 
fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the 
expected use of proceeds contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to 
be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or 
information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and 
expectations include the actual results of business negotiations, marketing activities, adverse general economic, 
market or business conditions, regulatory changes and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in 
the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk 
Factors" in Burcon's annual information form dated June 29, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities administrators on 
www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement or information only speaks as of the date on which it was made and, except 
as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any 
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes 
that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not 
guarantees of future performance, and accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements. 
Industry Contact 
Paul Lam 
Manager, Business Development and IRO 
Burcon NutraScience Corporation 
Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960 
plam@burcon.ca www.burcon.ca 
Investor Contact 
James Carbonara 
Hayden IR 
Tel (646) 755-7412 
james@haydenir.com 
Media Contact: 
Steve Campbell, APR 
President 
Campbell & Company Public Relations 
Tel (604) 888-5267 
TECH@CCOM-PR.COM 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1173503 2021-03-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2021 05:51 ET (10:51 GMT)

