Interim period January - March 2024
Net asset value was SEK 298.2 per share compared to SEK 257.9 at the beginning of the year, which corresponds to an increase of 15.6 per cent.
Bure's net asset value was SEK 22,112M compared to SEK 19,123M at the beginning of the year.
Total return on the Bure share was 19.9 per cent
compared to the SIX Return Index which increased 7.9 per cent.
Group earnings after tax amounted to SEK 2,990M (2,421). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 40.2 (32.5).
Events after the balance sheet date
Net asset value amounted to SEK 308.3 per share on 10 May 2024, corresponding to an increase of 19.5 per cent since the beginning of the year.
Comments from the CEO
The first quarter of the year was good, with Bure's net asset value per share increasing 15.6 per cent; the SIX Return Index increased 7.9 per cent in the same period. This strong net asset value perfor mance was primarily driven by gains in our port folio companies Mycronic and Yubico. Mycronic increased 31.5 per cent in the quarter and Yubico by
45.5 per cent. The Yubico share rose sharply follow ing the publication of the company's fourth quarter report in February, which, among other things, reported a growth in order intake of 83 per cent. Overall, Bure's net asset value increased by around SEK 3 billion in the period.
Transaction activity in Bure was lower during the quarter - only minor investments were made in Atle and BioLamina. Activity in the portfolio companies remained high. Mycronic reported its second best quarterly results in its history, corresponding to an operating margin of 35 per cent. Turnover increased by 39 per cent. Xvivo saw a sales increase of 32 per cent with an operat ing margin of 10 per cent. Xvivo also reported a number of major successes for its development projects during the quarter. For the first time
in history, a donated human heart was success fully transported across the Atlantic Ocean. The heart was transported in the Xvivo Heart Assist Transport, in economy class on a scheduled flight and the time outside the body exceeded 12 hours, after which the transplant was carried out in a hospital in Paris. Furthermore, preliminary results from Xvivo's ongoing heart preservation study were communicated, in which it was found that Xvivo Heart Assist Transport significantly reduced the risk of severe cardiac dysfunction compared to conventional methods.
HENRIK BLOMQUIST
CEO BURE EQUITY AB
The stock market continued to perform relatively strongly in the first quarter. The SIX Return Index is up around 27 per cent since the lows of October last year. However, the upward trend slowed in April. Despite a reporting period that was broadly in line with expectations, the stock market mood was dampened by the uncertainty and likelihood of coming interest rate cuts, underlining the extent to which the stock market is currently focusing on interest rates.
Stockholm, May 2024
Henrik Blomquist
CEO, Bure Equity AB
Bure's net asset value and holdings
2023/12/31
2024/03/31
% of net
Net asset
% of
Net asset
Value change
Net asset
asset
value per
SEK million
capital
value
(+/-)1
Investment
Disposal
value
value
share, SEK
Cavotec
35.2%
541
53
-
-
593
2.7%
8.0
Mentice
14.7%
179
-54
-
-
125
0.6%
1.7
Mycronic
23.1%
6,500
2,049
-
-
8,549
38.7%
115.3
L 2)
Ovzon
12.7%
206
-16
-
-
189
0.9%
2.6
I
S
Vitrolife
15.9%
4,188
136
-
-
4,324
19.6%
58.3
T
E
Xvivo Perfusion
14.3%
1,481
-245
-
-
1,236
5.6%
16.7
D
Yubico (shares + warrants)
17.5%
2,223
1,098
-
-
3,321
15.0%
44.8
Total listed holdings
15,318
3,019
0
0
18,337
82.9%
247.3
Allgon
91.8%
977
-
-
-
977
4.4%
13.2
U
N
Atle Investment Management 3)
93.0%
344
-42
17
-
320
1.4%
4.3
L
I
Bure Growth4)
100.0%
864
-
17
1
882
4.0%
11.9
S
T
Mercuri International
90.4%
70
-
-
-
70
0.3%
0.9
E
D
Total unlisted holdings
2,255
-42
34
0
2,249
10.2%
30.3
Total holdings
17,573
2,977
34
0
20,586
93.1%
277.6
T
R
Cash and cash equivalents, short-term
E
investments and other assets5)
1,550
-23
1,527
6.9%
20.6
A
S
Total treasury
1,550
-23
1,527
6.9%
20.6
U
R
Y
- Change in value including exit gains/losses.
- Bure's number of shares at 31 March 2024: Cavotec 37,554,921, Mentice 3,761,659, Mycronic 22,617,163, Ovzon 14,209,525, Vitrolife 21,510,257, Xvivo Perfusion 4,493,504 and Yubico 15,041,943. Bure has also 4,200,000 warrants in Yubico.
- Atle made conditional shareholder contributions of SEK 10M to Atle Fund Services, Atle Investment Services and HealthInvest Partners. Atle acquired shares in HealthInvest Partners, increasing its holding to 76.6 per cent. The holding in HealthInvest Partners was written down by SEK 78m.
- Bure Growth signed a convertible debenture loan in BioLamina for SEK 17 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents, participations in funds and short-term investments in market-listed assets, other unlisted companies, interest-bearing receivables and other net assets.
Total net asset value
19,123
2,977
10
0
22,112
100.0%
298.2
Changes in net asset value
PORTFOLIO COMPANIES JANUARY - MARCH 2024 AND 2023
Listed SEK million
2024
2023
Net sales
n/m
443
EBIT
n/m
3
EBIT-margin
n/m
0.8%
Holding
35.2%
35.3%
Net sales
45
65
EBIT
-24
0
EBIT-margin
-53.3%
0.2%
Holding
14.7%
14.7%
Net sales
1,692
1,219
EBIT
599
182
EBIT-margin
35.4%
14.9%
Holding
23.1%
26.9%
Net sales
65
57
EBIT
-25
-23
EBIT-margin
-38.5%
-40.4%
Holding
12.7%
12.5%
Net sales
841
854
EBIT
167
159
EBIT-margin
19.9%
18.6%
Holding
15.9%
15.9%
Net sales
186
141
EBIT
19
11
EBIT-margin
10.2%
8.0%
Holding
14.3%
14.6%
Net sales1)
n/m
419
EBIT
n/m
73
EBIT-margin
n/m
17.5%
Holding
17.5%
17.6%
Listed portfolio companies
Listed portfolio companies accounted for 82.9 per cent of net asset value compared to 80.1 per cent at the end of 2023. The total value of listed portfolio companies decreased SEK 3,019 M to SEK 18,337M.
Value changes
Value changes due to fluctuations in share prices and exits during the period amounted to SEK 3,019M.
VALUE CHANGES IN SEKM AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE 2024
Mycronic
2,049
31.5%
Yubico (shares + warrants)
1,098
45.5%
Vitrolife
136
3.2%
Cavotec
53
9.7%
Ovzon
-16
-8.0%
Mentice
-54
-30.2%
Xvivo Perfusion
-245
-16.5%
Total
3,019
Bure's comparison index, the SIX RX, rose 7.9 per cent.
1) Figures refer to Yubico. ACQ Bure not included.
PORTFOLIO COMPANIES JANUARY - MARCH 2024 AND 2023
Unlisted SEK million
2024
2023
Net sales
177
182
EBIT
21
37
EBIT-margin
11.9%
20.5%
Holding
91.8%
92.4%
Net sales
0
0
EBIT
-32
61
EBIT-margin
n/m
n/m
Holding
93.0%
93.0%
Net sales
0
0
EBIT
0
59
EBIT-margin
n/m
n/m
Holding
100.0%
100.0%
Net sales
74
80
EBIT
-7
-1
EBIT-margin
-9.6%
-1.5%
Holding
90.4%
90.4%
Unlisted portfolio companies
Unlisted portfolio companies accounted for 10.2 per cent of net asset value compared to 11.8 per cent at the end of 2023. The value of unlisted portfolio companies decreased SEK 7M to SEK 2,249M.
Acquisitions and value changes
Atle made conditional shareholder contributions of
SEK 10M to AtleFund Services, Atle Investment Services and HealthInvest Partners.
Atle acquired shares in HealthInvest Partners, increasing its holding to 76.6 per cent. The holding in HealthInvest Partners was written down by SEK 78M.
Bure Growth signed a convertible debenture loan of SEK 17M in BioLamina.
Divestments
Atle Investment Management received dividends of SEK 47M from Alcur Fonder, Fondita and TIN Fonder.
Treasury
The value of assets in Treasury decreased SEK 23M to
SEK 1,527M. Bure acquired financial assets for SEK 35M. The Group received dividends of SEK 47M. Other changes amount ing to SEK -35M were due to changes in working capital, value changes in short-term investments, and management costs.
Assets in Treasury amounted to 6.9 per cent of net asset value compared to 8.1 per cent at the end of 2023.
The Bure share
The number of Bure shares amounts to 74,357,193, of which 74,146,921 are ordinary shares and 210,272 are Class C shares. The Bure Annual General Meeting of 7 May 2023 decided to give the Bure Board of Directors a mandate to acquire up to 10 per cent of the total number of ordinary shares in Bure Equity AB. Bure has not repurchased any ordinary shares, nor does it hold any own ordinary shares. Bure holds all 210,272 Class C shares that were issued and repurchased in accordance with the LTIP 2022 and 2023 incentive programmes.
10 May
31 Mar
31 Dec
31 Dec
2024
2024
2023
2022
Share price, SEK
373.2
342.8
285.8
246.4
Dividend per share, SEK
-
-
2.25
2.25
Total return since year-end1)
30.6%
19.9%
17.0%
-43.1%
Net asset value per share, SEK
308.3
298.2
257.9
196.3
Development of NAV per share
19.5%
15.6%
31.4%
-39.2%
SIX Return Index
11.9%
7.9%
19.2%
-22.8%
1) Including dividends of SEK 2.25 per share for 2023 and 2022.
DEVELOPMENT OF BURE'S NET ASSET VALUE AND SHARE PRICE PER SHARE
500
400
342.8
298.2
300
200
100
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1
Net asset value per share
Share price
Bures listed portfolio companies
Bures unlisted portfolio companies
*
www.cavotec.com
Cavotec is a leading global cleantech company that manufactures innovative connection and electrification systems for ports and industrial applications.
www.mentice.com
Mentice is a market-leading technology company that offers simulation solutions and flow systems for image-guided interventions (IGIT) in the field of minimal invasive procedures.
Share of Bure's
net asset value: 2.7%
Facts at 31 March 2024 NAV: SEK 593M Acquisition date: 2014
Board member from Bure: Patrik Tigerschiöld, chairman
Board member from Bure:
Bure Equity
35.3%
Thomas von Koch
17.9%
Others
46.8%
KEY FIGURES1)
Q1
Q1
EUR million
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
n/a
40
181
Operating expenses
n/a
-39
-174
EBIT
n/a
0
7
EBIT margin
n/a
0.8%
4.0%
Net financial items
n/a
-1
-3
Profit/loss before tax
n/a
-1
-4
Income tax expense
n/a
-1
-4
Profit/loss for the period
n/a
-1
0
Net loan debt (-) / receivable (+)
n/a
-19
-18
Total assets
n/a
169
157
Equity
n/a
56
57
Cash flow from operating activities
n/a
-3
2
Average no. of employees
n/a
626
660
Share of Bure's
net asset value: 0.6%
Facts at 31 March 2024 NAV: SEK 125M Acquisition date: 2019
Board member from Bure:
Gösta Johannesson, boardmember
Board member from Bure:
Karin Howell-
34.0%
Bidermann
Bure Equity
14.7%
Fjärde AP-fonden
6.9%
Others
44.4%
KEY FIGURES
Q1
Q1
SEK million
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
45
65
274
Operating expenses
-70
-65
-274
EBIT
-24
0
-1
EBIT margin
-53.3%
0.2%
-0.2%
Net financial items
0
-1
1
Profit/loss before tax
-24
-1
0
Income tax expense
-1
-1
-3
Profit/loss for the period
-25
-1
-3
Net loan debt (-) / receivable (+)
50
34
50
Total assets
299
303
323
Equity
136
161
159
Cash flow from operating activities
2
1
37
Average no. of employees
128
118
122
The quarter in brief
The quarter in brief
• The share price increased 9.7 per cent in the first quarter.
- Order intake was SEK 38M (58) corresponding to a decrease of 34 per cent. Orderbook at the end of the period was SEK 147M (126).
- Net sales were SEK 45M (65), a decrease of 30 per cent.
- Operating profit was SEK -24M (0).
- The share price fell 30.2 per cent in the first quarter.
1) Cavotec publishes its interim report on 15 May 2024.
www.mycronic.com
Mycronic is a world leader in the development, manufacture and marketing of high-tech production solutions for the electronics industry.
www.ovzon.com
Ovzon offers mobile satellite communication services that combine high data capacity with a high degree of mobility to customers worldwide.
Share of Bure's
net asset value: 38.7%
Facts at 31 March 2024
NAV: SEK 8,549M
Acquisition date: 2010 via Skanditek
Board member from Bure: Patrik Tigerschiöld, chairman
Board member from Bure:
Bure Equity
23.1%
SEB Fonder
9.7%
Fjärde AP-fonden
8.0%
Övriga
59.2%
KEY FIGURES
Q1
Q1
SEK million
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
1,692
1,219
5,706
Operating expenses
-1,093
-1,037
-4,471
EBIT
599
182
235
EBIT margin
35.4%
14.9%
21.6%
Net financial items
17
3
27
Profit/loss before tax
616
185
1,262
Income tax expense
-128
-36
-266
Profit/loss for the period
488
149
996
Net loan debt (-) / receivable (+)
2,623
1,335
1,912
Total assets
9,034
7,598
8,340
Equity
5,834
4,884
5,282
Cash flow from operating activities
737
402
1,608
Average no. of employees
2,002
2,015
2,027
Share of Bure's
net asset value: 0.9%
Facts at 31 March 2024
NAV: SEK 189M
Acquisition date: 2018
Board member from Bure:
Patrik Tigerschiöld, boardmember
Board member from Bure:
Bure Equity
12.7%
Investment AB
12.1%
Öresund
Grignolino AB
11.3%
Övriga
63.9%
KEY FIGURES
Q1
Q1
SEK million
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
65
57
290
Operating expenses
-90
-80
-385
EBIT
-25
-23
-95
EBIT margin
-38.5%
-40.4%
-32.8%
Net financial items
-18
4
28
Profit/loss before tax
-42
-19
-67
Income tax expense
-1
0
7
Profit/loss for the period
-43
-19
-60
Net loan debt (-) / receivable (+)
-523
-127
-410
Total assets
2,523
2,116
2,190
Equity
1,720
1,568
1,780
Cash flow from operating activities
-3
-5
-14
Average no. of employees
46
44
45
The quarter in brief
- Order intake was SEK 1,645M (1,617), an increase of 2 per cent. The combined orderbook at the end of the period was SEK 4,102M (3,972).
- Net sales increased 39 per cent to SEK 1,692M (1,219).
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 599M (182), corresponding to an operating margin of 35.4 per cent (14.9).
- During the period, two new products were launched by the Pattern Generators division: Prexision 8000 Evo, which is the division's most advanced mask writer to date, and
the MMX, the first measuring machine for semiconductor masks.
• The share price increased 31.5 per cent in the first quarter.
The quarter in brief
- Net sales increased 14 per cent to SEK 65M (57).
- The Ovzon 3 satellite was launched from SpaceX Canaveral in Florida on 4 January, 2024. Ovzon 3 is expected to reach orbit in the summer of 2024.
- Ovzon received its first order for the new Ovzon T satellite terminal from the US Department of Defense and a repeat order from the Italian fire and rescue service.
- Ozon received an order worth USD 9.7M from a European customer and a new order from the Swedish Space Corporation for SEK 6M.
- The share price fell 8.0 per cent in the first quarter.
www.vitrolifegroup.com
Vitrolife Group is a world-leading international group and supplier of medical technology products and genetic tests in reproductive medicine.
www.xvivogroup.com
Xvivo Perfusion is a medtech company that provides clinically optimised solutions and systems for organ transplantation.
Share of Bure's
net asset value: 19.6%
Facts at 31 March 2024
NAV: SEK 4,324M
Acquisition date: 2010 via Skanditek
Board member from Bure:
Henrik Blomquist, board member
KEY FIGURES
Q1
Q1
SEK million
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
841
854
3,512
Operating expenses
-674
-695
-2,801
EBIT
167
159
711
EBIT margin
19.9%
18.6%
20.2%
Net financial items
-24
-29
-123
Profit/loss before tax
143
130
588
Income tax expense
-25
-31
-139
Profit/loss for the period
115
99
449
Share of Bure's
net asset value: 5.6%
Facts at 31 March 2024
NAV: SEK 1,236M
Acquisition date: Lex Asea distribution from Vitrolife in 2012
Board member from Bure:
Gösta Johannesson, chairman
KEY FIGURES
Q1
Q1
SEK million
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
186
141
598
Operating expenses
-167
-129
-593
EBIT
19
11
4
EBIT margin
10.2%
8.0%
0.7%
Net financial items
11
5
90
Profit/loss before tax
30
17
95
Income tax expense
-7
-2
-3
Profit/loss for the period
23
14
92
Board member from Bure:
William Demant
28.7%
Invest A/S
Bure Equity
15.9%
AMF Tjänstepension
5.3%
& Fonder
Others
50.1%
Board member from Bure:
Net loan debt (-) / receivable (+)
-1,123
-1,459
-1,228
Bure Equity
14.3%
Fjärde AP-fonden
9.0%
Total assets
16,783
20,762
16,329
Swedbank Robur
7.9%
Equity
13,233
17,015
12,723
Fonder
Cash flow from operating activities
198
160
757
Others
68.8%
Average no. of employees
1,103
1,072
1,084
Net loan debt (-) / receivable (+)
480
179
515
Total assets
2,254
1,740
2,181
Equity
2,003
1,447
1,945
Cash flow from operating activities
2
-12
46
Average no. of employees
148
137
150
The quarter in brief
- Net sales were SEK 841M (854). Sales were unchanged in local currencies but decreased 2 per cent in Swedish kronor.
- Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 272M (262), corresponding to a margin of 32.4 per cent (30.7).
- The share price increased 3.2 per cent in the first quarter.
- After the balance sheet date, Vitrolife acquired the distribution business for the company's own medtech products in Portugal and Spain for EUR 5M. Vitrolife also signed an agreement for the acquisition of eFertility (STB Zorg B.V.) for EUR 9.6M. eFertility offers and develops system and software solutions to improve IVF clinics' processes including eWitness, (a system to monitor every step of the IVF process), and eBase, (an EMR system compatible with information systems).
The quarter in brief
- Net sales amounted to SEK 186M, corresponding to growth of 32 per cent in SEK and 32 per cent in local currencies. All business areas reported underlying sales growth adjusted for currency effects; Thorax consumables 39 per cent, Abdominal consumables 46 per cent, and Services 11 per cent.
- Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 36M (24), corresponding to a margin of 19 per cent (17).
- First-evertransplantation of a donor heart transported across the Atlantic Ocean was conducted, with the heart preserved outside the body for more than 12 hours using XVIVO's Heart Assist Transport technology.
- A study of long-term perfusion of livers with XVIVO's Liver Assist technology demonstrated that livers can be preserved for up to 20 hours.
- The share price fell 16.5 per cent in the first quarter.
www.yubico.com
Yubico is a global cybersecurity company that developed YubiKey, a security key that eliminates account takeovers and provides robust protection from phishing attacks.
Share of Bure's
net asset value: 15.0%
Facts at 31 March 2024
NAV: SEK 3,321M2)
Acquisition date: 2023
Board member from Bure:
Patrik Tigerschiöld, chairman
Gösta Johannesson, boardmember
Board member from Bure:
Bure Equity
17.5%
AMF Tjänstepension
11.6%
& Fonder
Stina Ehrensvärd
10.2%
Others
60.7%
KEY FIGURES1)
Q1
Q1
SEK million
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
n/a
419
1,844
Operating expenses
n/a
-346
-1,650
EBIT
n/a
73
195
EBIT margin
n/a
17.5%
10.5%
Net financial items
n/a
n/a
3
Profit/loss before tax
n/a
n/a
198
Income tax expense
n/a
n/a
-55
Profit/loss for the period
n/a
n/a
142
Net loan debt (-) / receivable (+)
n/a
n/a
508
Total assets
n/a
n/a
1,474
Equity
n/a
n/a
1,142
Cash flow from operating activities
n/a
n/a
98
Average no. of employees
n/a
n/a
437
The quarter in brief
• The share price increased 45.5 per cent in the first quarter.
- Yubico publishes its interim report on 14 May 2024.
- Refers to shares and warrants in Yubico AB.
