Interim period January - March 2024

Net asset value was SEK 298.2 per share compared to SEK 257.9 at the beginning of the year, which ­corresponds to an increase of 15.6 per cent.

Bure's net asset value was SEK 22,112M compared to SEK 19,123M at the beginning of the year.

Total return on the Bure share was 19.9 per cent

­compared to the SIX Return Index which increased 7.9 per cent.

Group earnings after tax amounted to SEK 2,990M (2,421). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 40.2 (32.5).

Events after the balance sheet date

Net asset value amounted to SEK 308.3 per share on 10 May 2024, corresponding to an increase of 19.5 per cent since the beginning of the year.

THIS REPORT IS A TRANSLATION OF THE SWEDISH REPORT. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THIS TRANSLATION AND THE SWEDISH ORIGINAL, THE SWEDISH REPORT SHALL HAVE PRECEDENCE.