  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bureau Veritas SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVI   FR0006174348

BUREAU VERITAS SA

(BVI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:22 2023-05-31 am EDT
23.73 EUR   -2.39%
BUREAU VERITAS - Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 22, 2023
GL
01:30aBUREAU VERITAS - Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 22, 2023
AQ
05/24A medium term support level to take advantage of
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BUREAU VERITAS - Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 22, 2023

06/01/2023 | 01:31am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 1, 2023

Availability of preparatory documents for Bureau Veritas’ Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 22, 2023

Bureau Veritas’ Combined (ordinary and extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., in the Auditorium of the Company’s registered office located at Immeuble Newtime, 40/52, boulevard du Parc in Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200), France, for the purpose of discussing the agenda and the draft resolutions contained in the preliminary Notice of Meeting (Avis de réunion) published on May 10, 2023 in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires
no. 56.

The main instructions for participating and voting at the Meeting are described in the above-mentioned preliminary Notice of Meeting (Avis de réunion) as well as in the convening Notice of Meeting (Avis de convocation) published in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires no.65 and in the newspaper Actu-Juridique of May 31, 2023.

The preparatory documents and information relating to the Combined (ordinary and extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The documents and information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the page dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website (https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting). They are mainly included in the Notice of Meeting (Brochure de convocation) and the 2022 Universal registration document.

Shareholders are invited to regularly visit the updates of the page dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting in the Investors section of the Company’s website mentioned above.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 82,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. 
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices. 
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. 
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn


 Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.


ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS   MEDIA CONTACTS
Laurent Brunelle   Caroline Ponsi Khider
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09   +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com   caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com
     
Colin Verbrugghe   Primatice
+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80   thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com   armandrigaudy@primatice.com
       
Karine Ansart      
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 19      
Karine.ansart@bureauveritas.com      

 

Attachment


Income Statement Evolution
