BUREAU VERITAS - Laurent Mignon succeeds André François-Poncet on the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas as of December 15, 2022

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – December 15, 2022

Laurent Mignon succeeds André François-Poncet

on the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas

as of December 15, 2022



After leaving Wendel on December 2, André François-Poncet tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas at the end of the Board meeting held today.

As a result, the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas, which met today under the chairmanship of Aldo Cardoso, has appointed Laurent Mignon as a non-executive director and nominated him as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Strategic Committee, with effect from today.

Laurent Mignon, who became Chairman of Wendel's Executive Board on December 2, 2022, will succeed André François-Poncet for the remainder of the latter's term of office on Bureau Veritas’ Board of Directors. This runs until the end of the Shareholders' Meeting held to approve the 2024 financial statements.

The Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas warmly thanked André François-Poncet for his contribution as Chairman of the Strategic Committee and for his involvement in the work and discussions of the Board of Directors.

About Laurent Mignon

Laurent Mignon has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Wendel since December 2, 2022. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Arkema and is a non-voting member of the Board of Oddo BHF. Previously, Laurent Mignon held positions with Groupe BPCE from 2009 to 2022. He was Chief Executive Officer of Natixis and a member of the General Management Committee of BPCE (including a member of the Executive Board from 2013) from 2009 to May 2018 and Chairman of the Executive Board of Groupe BPCE from May 2018 to December 2022. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natixis and as a director of CNP Assurances and as a non-voting member of the Board of Fimalac.

After graduating from HEC in 1986 and completing the Stanford Executive Program, Laurent Mignon worked for more than 10 years for Banque lndosuez, first in capital markets and then in corporate and investment banking. In 1996, he joined Schroders Bank in London, before joining AGF (Assurances Générales de France) in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed to the Executive Committee of AGF in 1998, becoming Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Banque AGF, AGF Asset Management and AGF lmmobilier in 2002, then in charge of life insurance and financial services and credit insurance in 2003. In 2006, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee. From 2007 to 2009, he was Managing Partner at Oddo & Cie.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

