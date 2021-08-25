Log in
    BVI   FR0006174348

BUREAU VERITAS SA

(BVI)
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and Facilities division in North America

08/25/2021 | 11:45am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – August 25, 2021

Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and Facilities division in North America

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Till, effective September 1st, 2021 as Executive Vice-President of Commodities, Industry and Facilities (CIF), North America.

Based in New York City (USA), Shawn Till will report to Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas and join the Group Executive Committee. He will replace Natalia Shuman, who has decided to leave the company to pursue new personal projects.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Bureau Veritas, commented:

I am delighted to welcome Shawn Till to the Group Executive Committee. Shawn brings a wealth of experience including 13 years’ experience in the heavy civil construction materials and manufacturing industries sector. In 2006, he co-founded Primary Integration, which was acquired by BV in 2017. Shawn will leverage his strong leadership skills, as well as entrepreneurial spirit and commercial culture, to develop Bureau Veritas in North America even further.

I would like to thank Natalia Shuman for her great contribution to Bureau Veritas in the last 4 and a half years. During this time, she has led the repositioning of CIF North America ensuring it is a strategic pillar for Bureau Veritas’ current and future development; she has built a highly talented leadership team and acquired and integrated several acquisitions that proved crucial in our transformation.

Shawn Till – Biography:

After a solid experience in the heavy civil construction materials and manufacturing industries sector, with Dufferin Construction Company and the St. Lawrence Cement company, he co-founded Primary Integration in 2006. As Chief Executive Officer, he rapidly grew this Service Company in the Tech Construction Space. Primary Integration was acquired by Bureau Veritas in 2017 and since then, Shawn Till has continued to successfully grow the business, capturing synergies with Bureau Veritas across the different geographies outside of North America. Shawn holds a MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School (USA) and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from McMaster University, Hamilton (Canada).

About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

  Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.


ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS   MEDIA CONTACTS
Laurent Brunelle   Caroline Ponsi Khider
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09   +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com   caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com
     
Florent Chaix   DGM Conseil
+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80   +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89
florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com   thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr

 

Attachment


