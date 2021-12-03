Log in
    BVI   FR0006174348

BUREAU VERITAS SA

(BVI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/03 03:28:08 am
27.45 EUR   -4.05%
BUREAU VERITAS : 2021 Investor Day - 2025 Strategic Direction
PU
Bureau Veritas 2025 strategy aims to take the Group's value creation to the next level
AQ
Update on the cyber attack
AQ
Bureau Veritas : 2021 Investor Day - 2025 Strategic Direction

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
3 D E C . 2 0 2 1

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Bureau Veritas that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements

are based on current plans and forecasts of Bureau Veritas' management and may be identified by words such as "expect", "forecast", "look forward to", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "estimate", "will", "project" or words of similar meaning.

Such forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including without limitation those described in the Document d'enregistrement universel filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), that could cause actual results to differ from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Bureau Veritas undertakes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Didier Michaud-Daniel

C h i e f E x e c u t i v e O f f i c e r

Eduardo Camargo

Ségolène de Rose

Helen Bradley

François Chabas

E x e c u t i v e

V i c e - P r e s i d e n t

G r o u p T r a n f o r m a t i o n

& B u s i n e s s D e v e l o p m e n t

S e n i o r

V i c e - P r e s i d e n t

G r o u p S t r a t e g y & M & A

E x e c u t i v e

E x e c u t i v e

V i c e - P r e s i d e n t

V i c e - P r e s i d e n t

H u m a n R e s o u r c e s

F i n a n c e

3 INVESTOR DAY

BUREAU VERITAS MISSION:

SHAPING A WORLD OF TRUST BY ENSURING RESPONSIBLE PROGRESS

Thanks to our unrivalled expertise, independence and worldwide presence, Bureau Veritas supports its clients by managing quality, safety, health and sustainability risks, to the benefit of society as a whole.

M A R I N E &

A G R I - F O O D &

I N D U S T R Y

O F F S H O R E

C O M M O D I T I E S

employees

in revenue

offices & laboratories in 140 countries

8%22%

B U I L D I N G S &

I N F R A S T R U C T U R E

C E R T I F I C A T I O N

29% 7%

21%

C O N S U M E R P R O D U C T S

13%

clients

agreements & accreditations

4

INVESTOR DAY

Data presented as of FY 2020

A G E N D A

1

3

5

ENABLERS

4

INTRODUCTION

2

CONCLUSION

6

FINANCIAL

AMBITION

STRATEGIC

APPENDIX

DIRECTION

5 INVESTOR DAY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bureau Veritas SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
