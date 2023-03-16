Bureau Veritas : Document AMF CP. 2023E889516

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 5 605 M 5 906 M 5 906 M Net income 2022 485 M 511 M 511 M Net Debt 2022 1 212 M 1 277 M 1 277 M P/E ratio 2022 24,7x Yield 2022 2,35% Capitalization 11 784 M 12 417 M 12 417 M EV / Sales 2022 2,32x EV / Sales 2023 2,17x Nbr of Employees 82 000 Free-Float 63,6% Chart BUREAU VERITAS SA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BUREAU VERITAS SA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 26,04 € Average target price 28,46 € Spread / Average Target 9,30% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Didier Michaud-Daniel Chief Executive Officer François Chabas Senior Vice President-Finance Aldo Cardoso Chairman Lucia Sinapi-Thomas Independent Director Pascal Lebard Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BUREAU VERITAS SA 5.81% 12 417 CINTAS CORPORATION -4.27% 43 935 TELEPERFORMANCE SE 0.22% 13 749 EDENRED SE -0.35% 13 303 LG CORP. 13.44% 10 581 GENPACT LIMITED -5.81% 8 027