Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-12-27T00:00:00 2023-12-27T15:36:06.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2023-12-27T00:00:00 2023-12-27T15:36:05.56 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-12-27T00:00:00 2023-12-27T15:36:04.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-12-27T00:00:00 2023-12-27T15:36:03.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-12-27T00:00:00 2023-12-27T15:36:03.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2023-12-27T00:00:00 2023-12-27T14:32:02.953 DeclarationAchatVente Document SII Link
2023-12-27T00:00:00 2023-12-27T14:28:02.997 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-12-27T00:00:00 2023-12-27T10:08:03.093 PreOffre Document GROUPE PAROT Link
null 2023-12-27T10:04:04.477 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-12-26T00:00:00 2023-12-26T18:02:05.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document ID LOGISTICS GROUP Link
2023-12-26T00:00:00 2023-12-26T18:02:04.557 DeclarationDirigeants Document AUREA Link
2023-12-26T00:00:00 2023-12-26T18:02:02.52 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2023-12-26T00:00:00 2023-12-26T10:36:02.47 DeclarationAchatVente Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-12-26T00:00:00 2023-12-26T10:06:03.453 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-12-26T00:00:00 2023-12-26T10:06:02.553 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2023-12-26T00:00:00 2023-12-26T10:04:03.193 PreOffre Document TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:12:02.907 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:12:02.09 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:10:06.567 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:10:05.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document SII Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:10:04.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALAN ALLMAN ASSOCIATES Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:10:04.133 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:10:03.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:10:02.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARVERNE GROUP S.A. Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:08:05.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:08:04.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:08:03.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:08:02.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:08:02.143 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:06:09.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:06:08.917 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:06:08.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:06:07.303 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:06:06.477 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2023-12-25T00:00:00 2023-12-25T18:06:03.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document AUDACIA Link
null 2023-12-23T10:11:40.023 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-12-23T10:06:20.623 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-23T10:06:09.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-23T10:06:05.107 undefined Communique BPCE Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:14:04.917 DeclarationDirigeants Document SII Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:14:04.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:14:03.293 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:14:02.45 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:12:06.147 DeclarationDirigeants Document AUREA Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:12:05.363 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:12:04.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:12:03.263 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:12:02.413 DeclarationDirigeants Document SII Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:10:05.707 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTEN Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:10:04.9 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:10:04.053 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:10:03.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:10:02.423 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:08:06.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:08:05.803 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:08:04.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:08:04.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:08:03.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:08:02.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:06:04.857 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:06:04.05 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:06:03.247 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'AIR LIQUIDE Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:06:02.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:04:07.33 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'OREAL Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:04:06.533 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'OREAL Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:04:05.727 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:04:04.917 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:04:03.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document GASCOGNE Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T18:04:02.453 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T15:38:02.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T15:36:04.187 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T15:36:02.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T15:04:02.52 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T14:58:03.277 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T14:58:02.417 DeclarationAchatVente Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T14:56:03.357 DeclarationAchatVente Document SII Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T14:56:02.55 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T14:52:03.45 DeclarationAchatVente Document ESI GROUP Link
null 2023-12-22T14:50:02.473 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot SII Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T13:30:02.53 Declarations Document ORPEA Link
null 2023-12-22T12:08:03.797 Prospectus Approbation TELEPERFORMANCE Link
null 2023-12-22T12:08:02.83 Prospectus Approbation RCI BANQUE Link
null 2023-12-22T12:06:03.07 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T11:44:02.46 Declarations Document TERACT Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T11:42:02.477 CalendrierOffre Document ORAPI Link
null 2023-12-22T10:52:03.423 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2023-12-22T00:00:00 2023-12-22T10:52:02.55 Declarations Document VALEO Link
null 2023-12-22T10:27:43.593 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-22T10:24:02.79 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-22T10:18:57.847 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-12-22T10:18:02.787 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-12-22T10:17:05.337 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-12-22T10:16:10.067 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-12-22T10:16:02.76 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE FINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT SFH Link
null 2023-12-22T10:15:17.177 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-12-22T10:15:14.777 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE FINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT SFH Link
null 2023-12-22T10:15:11.63 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-12-22T10:15:08.587 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-12-22T10:15:06.19 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE FINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT SFH Link
null 2023-12-22T10:14:59.16 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE FINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT SFH Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bureau Veritas SA published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 14:38:40 UTC.