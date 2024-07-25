PRESS RELEASE

Paris – July 25,2024

Bureau Veritas appoints Maria Lorente Fraguas

as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer



Bureau Veritas, a global leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry, announces the appointment of Maria Lorente Fraguas as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective October 1st, 2024.

As Bureau Veritas embarks on a new journey with the recent launch of its strategy LEAP I 28, this appointment will play a key role in evolving the Group’s people model, ensuring the development of new strategic skills, and developing new ways of working through tech augmentation. Maria brings a track record of global Human Resources leadership experience to the Group, with a particular focus on talent development, transformation, diversity, and inclusion. Previously Maria was Chief Human Resources Officer and Corporate Social Responsibility and a member of the Executive Committee of Nexans.

Maria Lorente Fraguas will report to Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Group Executive Committee. She replaces Kathryn Dolan who decided to pursue career opportunities outside Bureau Veritas.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Maria Lorente Fraguas to the Group Executive Committee. I am very pleased to have such an experienced leader joining our team. As we execute our LEAP | 28 strategy, Maria will play a pivotal role in evolving our people model, building new strategic skills, and developing our talent and expertise to drive future sustainable growth. I also take the opportunity to thank Kathryn Dolan for her leadership and her many contributions to the global HR function at Bureau Veritas over the last seven years.”

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress.

With a vision to be the preferred partner for its customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

