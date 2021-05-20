Bureau Veritas: information relating to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Bureau Veritas of June 25, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – May 20, 2021

Information relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Bureau Veritas of June 25, 2021

Given the unique circumstances relating to Covid-19 and in accordance with government restrictions aiming to limit the spread of the virus, the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting (“Combined Shareholders’ Meeting”) of Bureau Veritas will be held without the physical presence of Shareholders, behind closed doors, on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 3 p.m., at the Studio Sonacom, 32 avenue Charles de Gaulle 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The Board of Directors has decided that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will take place behind closed doors to avoid exposing shareholders and employees to health risks and to guarantee equal access to the General Meeting. This decision was taken in consideration of the public health-related state of emergency in France, the government restrictions limiting or prohibiting travel or gatherings, and health measures that restrict the equal access of shareholders to the meeting and prevent their physical presence. Furthermore, the Company does not have the technical means to hold the General Meeting by way of a telephone or audiovisual conference system allowing the identification of the shareholders.

This decision was made in accordance with Ministerial Order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 amending the rules governing shareholder meetings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, extended and amended by Ministerial Order 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, extended and amended by Decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

Under these conditions, Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights prior to the General Meeting by the means set out in the Notice of Meeting booklet available as of today on the Company's website, in which the terms and conditions for participating and voting in the General Meeting are described.

Measures will be taken to ensure that Shareholders can follow the proceedings of the General Meeting live by means of a simultaneous webcast accessible from the Company's website (https://group.bureauveritas.com).

The Board of Directors appointed Eufor and Lazard Frères Gestion as scrutineers.

Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the updated information concerning the organization of the 2021 General Meeting on the dedicated page of the Group's website: https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting.

The preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion) including, in particular, the agenda for the General Meeting and the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and which will be submitted to the Shareholders, was published on May 19, 2021 in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires n°60 (http://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/) and on the Company's website (https://group.bureauveritas.com).

The explanatory documentation regarding this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting is available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the website https://group.bureauveritas.com (under Investors/General Meetings).

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 75,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.





ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Véronique Gielec +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)1 55 24 76 01 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com Florent Chaix DGM Conseil +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89 florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr

Attachment