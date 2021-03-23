Log in
BUREAU VERITAS SA

Bureau Veritas : Announces New Building & Infrastructure Services for Design and Testing of Façade Access Systems

03/23/2021
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world-leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services, announced it has expanded its elevator division service offerings to include design and testing of façade access systems, offering a complete portfolio of inspection and testing services to architects, developers, and property owners.

Modern buildings have distinctive façades to make them attractive, and in many cases, iconic.  However, façades must also be functional and safe with the proper access systems.  Access systems must include the appropriate design and specifications, and be inspected and tested to ensure compliance with building codes.  

"Bureau Veritas has a nearly 200 year history of shaping of world of trust and TIC services to ensure the safety of communities and building projects.  We are excited to expand our service offerings and make certain that as façades are increasingly more complex and ornate, their access systems are designed, inspected, tested, and compliant with local building codes. As a global independent third party, we are uniquely positioned to verify that façade access systems are safe and fit for use," said Jorge Hercules, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Bureau Veritas North America.

To launch this service, Bureau Veritas has assembled a seasoned technical team based in Houston, Texas, led by Lance McMasters, a renowned leader in façade access systems. Lance has more than 15 years of experience with the design, specification, and testing of façade access systems for some of the most iconic buildings in the world, and he will continue to work very closely with industry leaders in the technical committees that define the standards for those systems.

"I'm excited and honored to join Bureau Veritas, where I will be utilizing my expertise to lead the Façade Access team in the design, testing, inspection, and certification of new and existing façade access systems. Our services will be all-encompassing from low-rise to mega-tall buildings and structures," said Lance McMasters, Façade Access Systems Service Leader, Bureau Veritas North America.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 75,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Theresa Anderson
+1 917 344 4593
theresa.anderson@bureauveritas.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bureau-veritas-announces-new-building--infrastructure-services-for-design-and-testing-of-facade-access-systems-301254091.html

SOURCE Bureau Veritas


© PRNewswire 2021
