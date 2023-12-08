Official BUREAU VERITAS SA press release

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – December 8, 2023

Bureau Veritas reshapes and strengthens

its Executive Committee to support

its future growth ambitions

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, announces the reshaping and strengthening of its Executive Committee. Designed to align the organization with its strategic imperatives, this evolution will allow Bureau Veritas to be ideally positioned to seize key future growth opportunities.

First, the Group aims to leverage the full potential of growing market opportunities specific to each region, and to facilitate scaling of solutions and improved resources utilization. Therefore, to further accelerate its growth and exploit the full potential of the current geographical cluster bundling Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Bureau Veritas has decided to split this geography into two new regions for the Commodities, Industries & Facilities (CIF) division, i.e. Middle East, Caspian & Africa on the one hand and Asia Pacific (including China and India) on the other hand.

Second, reflecting Bureau Veritas’ ambition to embed sustainability at the very heart of its activities and to accelerate the development and execution of its strategy, a newly created role of Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development & Sustainability will ensure consistency in the Group’s efforts and increase strategic focus.

Finally, the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) is designed to drive innovation through broad digital enablement to capture increased efficiency and productivity in its internal operations, and to develop new solutions and provide differentiated customer experience for the Group’s clients.

To lead the different roles, Bureau Veritas is pleased to announce the following appointments effective January 1st, 2024:

Juliano Cardoso is appointed Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development & Sustainability

In this newly created role, Juliano will capitalize on his in-depth knowledge of the Group acquired over his past 28 years of diverse and increased managerial responsibilities, both geographically and functionally. This position is key for the development and execution of Bureau Veritas’ strategy and Juliano’s mandate is to ensure that the Group takes its mission of being “sustainable at core” to the next level, both in its operations and its business offerings.

Surachet Tanwongsval is appointed Executive Vice-President Commodities, Industries & Facilities, Asia Pacific

Surachet will oversee the growth of the Asia Pacific region for the CIF division. This region is one of Bureau Veritas’ largest regions and key for the continued success of the Group. Surachet’s mission is to expand growth opportunities in the different markets and to foster innovation and drive operational integrity and performance.

Philipp Karmires is appointed Executive Vice-President and Group Chief Digital Officer

This newly created role, aimed at scaling Bureau Veritas’ digital capabilities, is of the essence to develop a digital-first culture and to support the Group’s future growth trajectory by becoming a digitally enabled enterprise at the forefront of innovation, both to accompany its clients as they navigate their business imperatives and to accelerate its own digital transformation to extract efficiencies and enhance performance.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Surachet Tanwongsval and Philipp Karmires to the Group Executive Committee. Their expertise, proven track record and business acumen in their respective fields of competence will be a strong asset to support our future ambitions and I am confident that, all together, we will take Bureau Veritas to the next level.

I would also like to thank Juliano Cardoso for his exceptional leadership of the current Asia Pacific and Middle East Region over the last six years. I look forward to continuing to work with Juliano in his new strategic role as Executive Vice-President in charge of Corporate Development & Sustainability.”

Biographies:

Juliano Cardoso

Juliano Cardoso began his career as a Quality Engineer with the Duratex Group in Brazil. In 1995, he joined the automotive industry as Project Manager and Quality Manager for the Textron Group, before joining Bureau Veritas in 1999, first as Training and Consulting Manager, then as Senior Business Engineer. In 2003, he was appointed Country Chief Executive for Chile, before becoming Senior Vice-President for Chile and Peru three years later. In 2011, he was appointed Senior Vice-President for the Pacific region, then, in 2014, Executive Vice-President for the Commodities Division. After serving as Vice-President of the CIF Division since 2015, Juliano Cardoso has been Executive Vice-President in charge of the Asia Pacific & Middle East zone since 2017. Juliano Cardoso holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and a Master's degree in Engineering from the University of Campinas, Brazil. He is also a graduate of INSEAD Executive Management and Oxford University - Said Business School (Global Business / PGDip).

Surachet Tanwongsval

Surachet joins from Ecolab where he has held various regional and global positions of increasing responsibilities over the last nine years. Surachet is currently based in the USA and leading Ecolab’s Global Life Sciences business after spending seven years in Asia Pacific, including leading the region. Prior to joining Bureau Veritas, Surachet’s career spanned various global B2B organizations across different market sectors including management consulting. His previous experiences include McKinsey & Company, Henkel, and Schlumberger. Surachet holds an MSc in Engineering from the National University of Singapore.



Philipp Karmires

Philipp joins from industrial gases and engineering company Linde, where he had initiated and led the global digital transformation, serving as Vice President and Chief Digital Officer since his start in 2016. Prior to Linde, Philipp had served at Google between 2007 and 2016, focusing on early-stage products across enterprise and consumer cloud services, Android, and consumer hardware, with an emphasis on growth and strategic partnerships, after having been in charge of business development at Autonomy Systems, an enterprise software firm later acquired by Hewlett Packard. Philipp holds a diploma in Engineering and Management, with a focus on Information Technology from the University of Applied Sciences Munich.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has circa 84,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 and SBT 1.5 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@bureauveritas).

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com .





