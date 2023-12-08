Bureau Veritas: strengthening of the executive committee

Bureau Veritas has announced the strengthening of its Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2024, with the appointment of Juliano Cardoso to the newly-created position of Executive Vice President, Corporate and Sustainable Development.



The inspection and certification services group has also appointed Philipp Karmires as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, and Surachet Tanwongsval as Executive Vice President in charge of Asia-Pacific, Raw Materials, Industries & Infrastructure (CIF).



Within the CIF division, Bureau Veritas has decided to divide the region currently comprising Asia-Pacific and the Middle East into two new regions: Middle East, Caspian Sea and Africa on the one hand, and Asia-Pacific (including China and India) on the other.



