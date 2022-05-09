PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – May 9, 2022

Kathryn Dolan appointed

Executive Vice-President Human Resources & QHSE*

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathryn Dolan, effective June 1, 2022, as Executive Vice-President Human Resources & QHSE.

Kathryn Dolan will report to Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas and join the Group Executive Committee. She will replace Helen Bradley, who has decided to leave the company to pursue personal projects.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Bureau Veritas, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Kathryn Dolan to the Group Executive Committee. Kathryn has the perfect blend of strategic thinking, strong operational roots and commercial focus. She will leverage a deep knowledge of Bureau Veritas culture and processes as well as a precise understanding of our operations and our clients’ needs to pursue the development of the HR function across the Group. As a service company with 82,000 team members, the development of our talents and the attractiveness of our brand are critical to take the Group’s value creation to the next level.

I would like to express my great thanks to Helen Bradley for her exceptional contribution to Bureau Veritas over the last four years. During her time at BV, Helen has had a significant impact on People & Culture in designing the Group’s global HR strategy. This notably included leading the development of the employer brand ‘Leave your Mark’, building up a talented team, accelerating our diversity and inclusion policies, launching the CSR Strategy, promoting and developing our employee engagement, strengthening our compensation and benefits processes and reinforcing our QHSE capabilities.”

Biography:

Kathryn Dolan joined Bureau Veritas in 2017 as Director of HR – North West Europe. In 2018, she was promoted to VP HR for the South and West Europe Operating Group.

Prior to joining Bureau Veritas, Kathryn’s career spanned various global multinational organizations across different market sectors. From 2003 to 2017, she held a number of positions at Fujitsu, a global Information and Communication Technology provider. Her roles included Director of Organizational Effectiveness; HR Director EMEA and operationally Client Service Improvement Lead. Kathryn began her career at Deloitte.

She holds an MSc in Organization and Business Psychology from the University of Liverpool (UK) and a Degree in Economics. She notably became a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development, an association for HR leadership professionals and is also a qualified leadership coach.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.





ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Caroline Ponsi Khider +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com PRIMATICE +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

Attachment