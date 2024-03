Burelle SA is a holding company organized around 3 subsidiaries: - Plastic Omnium SE (owned 60,01% by the Group): global player in automotive equipment which designs and produces intelligent exterior systems, complex tailor-made modules, lighting systems, storage systems energy and electrification solutions for all mobility players; - Sofiparc (wholly-owned): ownership of real estate assets and, via its dedicated subsidiary, Sofiparc Hotels, of hotel assets, located in four strategic locations in Hauts de Seine and in the Lyon region, which represents a real estate portfolio of nearly 87,000 m2 of offices and 1,347 parking lots; - Burelle Participations (wholly-owned): a subsidiary specializing in private equity, which aims to invest in unlisted companies with a medium-term valuation horizon.