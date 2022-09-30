Advanced search
Burford Capital : 2022 Interim Financial Statements Burford Capital Finance LLC
PU
09/13Burford Capital : COO shares new class action recovery research with The Am Law Litigation Daily
PU
09/13Burford Capital : Press releases 13 Sep 2022 New research shows companies with large claims recover more and preserve budgets by using legal finance as part of their class action opt out strategies
PU
Burford Capital : 2022 Interim Financial Statements Burford Capital Finance LLC

09/30/2022 | 10:44am EDT
BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the period ended 30 June 2022

#1079646v2

BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022

Page

Statement of Comprehensive Income

2

Statement of Financial Position

3

Statement of Changes in Members' Equity

4

Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Financial Statements

6

1

BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

to 30 June

to 30 June

Notes

2022

2021

$'000

$'000

Income

2

1,316

1,013

Operating expenses

3

(704)

(693)

Foreign exchange movements

171

-

Operating profit

783

318

Interest income

4

5,586

5,586

Finance costs

5

(5,663)

(5,663)

Profit on ordinary activities before taxation

706

241

Tax on profit on ordinary activities

6

(176)

(60)

Profit/(loss) for the financial period

530

181

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive profit for the period

530

181

All figures relate to continuing operations.

There were no other items recognised outside of the statement of comprehensive income above. The notes on pages 6-10 form part of the financial statements.

2

BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June

31 December

Notes

2022

2021

$'000

$'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Loans advanced to fellow group undertaking

7

177,750

177,750

177,750

177,750

Current assets

Cash

-

645

Amounts due from fellow group undertaking

14

9,072

7,087

Total current assets

9,072

7,732

186,822

185,482

Member's equity and liabilities

Current Liabilities

Other creditors

8

6,438

5,778

Non-current liabilities

Loan capital

9

179,065

178,915

Total liabilities

185,503

184,693

Member's equity

Member's equity

11

1

1

Accumulated profit/(loss)

1,318

788

Total member's equity

1,319

789

186,822

185,482

The notes on pages 6-10 form part of the financial statements.

These financial statements of Burford Capital Finance LLC on pages 2 to 10, were approved by the Officers on 29 September 2022 and signed on their behalf by

  • Braverman Officer

3

BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN MEMBER'S EQUITY

Statement of

Capital

Comprehensive

30 June 2022

Contributions

Income

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

1

788

789

Total comprehensive profit for the period

-

530

530

Balance at 30 June 2022

1

1,318

1,319

Statement of

Capital

Comprehensive

30 June 2021

Contributions

Income

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1

235

236

Total comprehensive profit for the period

-

181

181

Balance at 30 June 2021

1

416

417

The notes on pages 6-10 form part of the financial statements.

4



Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 14:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
