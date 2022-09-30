Burford Capital : 2022 Interim Financial Statements Burford Capital Finance LLC
BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the period ended 30 June 2022
BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022
Page
Statement of Comprehensive Income
2
Statement of Financial Position
3
Statement of Changes in Members' Equity
4
Statement of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Financial Statements
6
1
BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
to 30 June
to 30 June
Notes
2022
2021
$'000
$'000
Income
2
1,316
1,013
Operating expenses
3
(704)
(693)
Foreign exchange movements
171
-
Operating profit
783
318
Interest income
4
5,586
5,586
Finance costs
5
(5,663)
(5,663)
Profit on ordinary activities before taxation
706
241
Tax on profit on ordinary activities
6
(176)
(60)
Profit/(loss) for the financial period
530
181
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive profit for the period
530
181
All figures relate to continuing operations.
There were no other items recognised outside of the statement of comprehensive income above. The notes on pages 6-10 form part of the financial statements.
2
BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June
31 December
Notes
2022
2021
$'000
$'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Loans advanced to fellow group undertaking
7
177,750
177,750
177,750
177,750
Current assets
Cash
-
645
Amounts due from fellow group undertaking
14
9,072
7,087
Total current assets
9,072
7,732
186,822
185,482
Member's equity and liabilities
Current Liabilities
Other creditors
8
6,438
5,778
Non-current liabilities
Loan capital
9
179,065
178,915
Total liabilities
185,503
184,693
Member's equity
Member's equity
11
1
1
Accumulated profit/(loss)
1,318
788
Total member's equity
1,319
789
186,822
185,482
The notes on pages 6-10 form part of the financial statements.
These financial statements of Burford Capital Finance LLC on pages 2 to 10, were approved by the Officers on 29 September 2022 and signed on their behalf by
3
BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN MEMBER'S EQUITY
Statement of
Capital
Comprehensive
30 June 2022
Contributions
Income
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
1
788
789
Total comprehensive profit for the period
-
530
530
Balance at 30 June 2022
1
1,318
1,319
Statement of
Capital
Comprehensive
30 June 2021
Contributions
Income
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 1 January 2021
1
235
236
Total comprehensive profit for the period
-
181
181
Balance at 30 June 2021
1
416
417
The notes on pages 6-10 form part of the financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content.
here.
Disclaimer
Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
