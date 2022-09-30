Burford Capital : 2022 Interim Financial Statements Burford Capital Finance LLC

BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the period ended 30 June 2022 #1079646v2

BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022 Page Statement of Comprehensive Income 2 Statement of Financial Position 3 Statement of Changes in Members' Equity 4 Statement of Cash Flows 5 Notes to the Financial Statements 6 1

BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME to 30 June to 30 June Notes 2022 2021 $'000 $'000 Income 2 1,316 1,013 Operating expenses 3 (704) (693) Foreign exchange movements 171 - Operating profit 783 318 Interest income 4 5,586 5,586 Finance costs 5 (5,663) (5,663) Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 706 241 Tax on profit on ordinary activities 6 (176) (60) Profit/(loss) for the financial period 530 181 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive profit for the period 530 181 All figures relate to continuing operations. There were no other items recognised outside of the statement of comprehensive income above. The notes on pages 6-10 form part of the financial statements. 2

BURFORD CAPITAL FINANCE LLC for the period ended 30 June 2022 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 30 June 31 December Notes 2022 2021 $'000 $'000 Assets Non-current assets Loans advanced to fellow group undertaking 7 177,750 177,750 177,750 177,750 Current assets Cash - 645 Amounts due from fellow group undertaking 14 9,072 7,087 Total current assets 9,072 7,732 186,822 185,482 Member's equity and liabilities Current Liabilities Other creditors 8 6,438 5,778 Non-current liabilities Loan capital 9 179,065 178,915 Total liabilities 185,503 184,693 Member's equity Member's equity 11 1 1 Accumulated profit/(loss) 1,318 788 Total member's equity 1,319 789 186,822 185,482 The notes on pages 6-10 form part of the financial statements. These financial statements of Burford Capital Finance LLC on pages 2 to 10, were approved by the Officers on 29 September 2022 and signed on their behalf by Braverman Officer 3