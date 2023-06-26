Exhibit 99.1
EXECUTION VERSION
BURFORD CAPITAL GLOBAL FINANCE LLC
9.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031
INDENTURE
Dated as of June 26, 2023
U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
as Trustee
Table of Contents
Page
Article I. Definitions and Rules of Construction
1
Section 1.01
Definitions
1
Section 1.02
Other Definitions
48
Section 1.03
Rules of Construction
50
Section 1.04
Measuring Compliance
51
Article II. The Notes
53
Section 2.01
Form and Dating
53
Section 2.02
Execution and Authentication
59
Section 2.03
Registrar and Paying Agent
60
Section 2.04
Paying Agent to Hold Money in Trust
60
Section 2.05
Holder Lists
61
Section 2.06
Transfer and Exchange
61
Section 2.07
Forced Transfer
64
Section 2.08
Section 3(c)(7) Compliance
64
Section 2.09
Replacement Notes
66
Section 2.10
Outstanding Notes
67
Section 2.11
Treasury Notes
67
Section 2.12
Temporary Notes
67
Section 2.13
Cancellation
67
Section 2.14
Issuance of Additional Notes
68
Section 2.15
CUSIP Numbers
68
Section 2.16
Defaulted Interest
68
Section 2.17
Maturity Date
69
Article III. Redemption and Prepayment
69
Section 3.01
Notices to Trustee
69
Section 3.02
Selection of Notes to be Redeemed or Purchased
69
Section 3.03
Notice of Redemption
70
Section 3.04
Effect of Notice of Redemption
71
Section 3.05
Deposit of Redemption or Purchase Price
71
Section 3.06
Notes Redeemed or Purchased in Part
72
Section 3.07
Optional Redemption
72
Section 3.08
Mandatory Redemption; Sinking Fund
73
Section 3.09
Offer to Purchase by Application of Excess Proceeds
73
Section 3.10
Additional Redemptions and Repurchases
75
Article IV. Covenants
76
Section 4.01
Payment of Notes
76
Section 4.02
Maintenance of Office or Agency
76
i
Table of Contents
(continued)
Page
Section 4.03
Reports
77
Section 4.04
Compliance Certificate
80
Section 4.05
Limitation on Restricted Payments
80
Section 4.06
Limitation on Indebtedness
87
Section 4.07
Limitation on Sales of Assets and Subsidiary Stock
93
Section 4.08
Limitation on Affiliate Transactions
97
Section 4.09
Limitation on Liens
100
Section 4.10
Change of Control
100
Section 4.11
Future Guarantees
103
Section 4.12
Suspension of Covenants on Achievement of Investment Grade Status
103
Section 4.13
Designation of Restricted and Unrestricted Subsidiaries
104
Section 4.14
Securities Law Compliance
105
Section 4.15
Corporate Existence
105
Section 4.16
Taxes
105
Article V. Successors
106
Section 5.01
Merger and Consolidation of the Parent Guarantor and the Issuer
106
Section 5.02
Merger and Consolidation of the Subsidiary Guarantors
107
Section 5.03
Successor Person Substituted
108
Article VI. Defaults and Remedies
108
Section 6.01
Events of Default
108
Section 6.02
Acceleration
110
Section 6.03
Other Remedies
111
Section 6.04
Waiver of Past and Existing Defaults
111
Section 6.05
Control by Majority
111
Section 6.06
Limitation on Suits
112
Section 6.07
Rights of Holders of Notes to Receive Payment
112
Section 6.08
Collection Suit by Trustee
112
Section 6.09
Trustee May File Proofs of Claim
113
Section 6.10
Priorities
113
Section 6.11
Undertaking for Costs
113
Section 6.12
Restoration of Rights and Remedies
113
Section 6.13
Waiver of Stay or Extension Laws
114
Article VII. Trustee
114
Section 7.01
Duties of Trustee
114
Section 7.02
Rights of Trustee
115
Section 7.03
Individual Rights of Trustee
117
Section 7.04
Trustee's Disclaimer
117
Section 7.05
Notice of Defaults
118
Section 7.06
Compensation and Indemnity
118
Section 7.07
Replacement of Trustee
119
ii
Table of Contents
(continued)
Page
Section 7.08
Successor Trustee by Merger, etc.
120
Section 7.09
Eligibility; Disqualification
120
Article VIII. Legal and Covenant Defeasance
120
Section 8.01
Option to Effect Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance
120
Section 8.02
Legal Defeasance and Discharge
120
Section 8.03
Covenant Defeasance
121
Section 8.04
Conditions to Legal or Covenant Defeasance
121
Section 8.05
Deposited Money and Government Securities to be Held in Trust; Other Miscellaneous Provisions
122
Section 8.06
Repayment to Issuer
123
Section 8.07
Reinstatement
123
Article IX. Amendment, Supplement and Waiver
124
Section 9.01
Without Consent of Holders of Notes
124
Section 9.02
With Consent of Holders of Notes
125
Section 9.03
Revocation and Effect of Consents
126
Section 9.04
Notation on or Exchange of Notes
126
Section 9.05
Trustee to Sign Amendments
127
Article X. Satisfaction and Discharge
127
Section 10.01
Satisfaction and Discharge
127
Section 10.02
Application of Trust Money
128
Article XI. Guarantees
128
Section 11.01
Guarantee
128
Section 11.02
Limitations on Guarantor Liability
130
Section 11.03
Execution of Supplemental Indenture for Future Guarantors
130
Section 11.04
Subrogation
130
Section 11.05
Releases
131
Section 11.06
Successors and Assigns
132
Section 11.07
Non-Impairment
132
Article XII. Miscellaneous
132
Section 12.01
Notices
132
Section 12.02
Certificate and Opinion as to Conditions Precedent
134
Section 12.03
Statements Required in Certificate or Opinion
135
Section 12.04
Rules by Trustee and Agents
135
Section 12.05
No Personal Liability of Directors, Officers, Employees and Shareholders
135
Section 12.06
Governing Law; Consent to Jurisdiction
135
Section 12.07
No Adverse Interpretation of Other Agreements
135
Section 12.08
Successors
135
iii
Table of Contents
(continued)
Page
Section 12.09
Severability
135
Section 12.10
Counterpart Originals
136
Section 12.11
Table of Contents, Headings, etc.
136
Section 12.12
Waiver of Jury Trial
136
Section 12.13
Process Agent
136
iv
