Exhibit 99.1

EXECUTION VERSION

BURFORD CAPITAL GLOBAL FINANCE LLC

9.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031

INDENTURE

Dated as of June 26, 2023

U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

as Trustee

Table of Contents

Page

Article I. Definitions and Rules of Construction

1

Section 1.01

Definitions

1

Section 1.02

Other Definitions

48

Section 1.03

Rules of Construction

50

Section 1.04

Measuring Compliance

51

Article II. The Notes

53

Section 2.01

Form and Dating

53

Section 2.02

Execution and Authentication

59

Section 2.03

Registrar and Paying Agent

60

Section 2.04

Paying Agent to Hold Money in Trust

60

Section 2.05

Holder Lists

61

Section 2.06

Transfer and Exchange

61

Section 2.07

Forced Transfer

64

Section 2.08

Section 3(c)(7) Compliance

64

Section 2.09

Replacement Notes

66

Section 2.10

Outstanding Notes

67

Section 2.11

Treasury Notes

67

Section 2.12

Temporary Notes

67

Section 2.13

Cancellation

67

Section 2.14

Issuance of Additional Notes

68

Section 2.15

CUSIP Numbers

68

Section 2.16

Defaulted Interest

68

Section 2.17

Maturity Date

69

Article III. Redemption and Prepayment

69

Section 3.01

Notices to Trustee

69

Section 3.02

Selection of Notes to be Redeemed or Purchased

69

Section 3.03

Notice of Redemption

70

Section 3.04

Effect of Notice of Redemption

71

Section 3.05

Deposit of Redemption or Purchase Price

71

Section 3.06

Notes Redeemed or Purchased in Part

72

Section 3.07

Optional Redemption

72

Section 3.08

Mandatory Redemption; Sinking Fund

73

Section 3.09

Offer to Purchase by Application of Excess Proceeds

73

Section 3.10

Additional Redemptions and Repurchases

75

Article IV. Covenants

76

Section 4.01

Payment of Notes

76

Section 4.02

Maintenance of Office or Agency

76

i

Table of Contents

(continued)

Page

Section 4.03

Reports

77

Section 4.04

Compliance Certificate

80

Section 4.05

Limitation on Restricted Payments

80

Section 4.06

Limitation on Indebtedness

87

Section 4.07

Limitation on Sales of Assets and Subsidiary Stock

93

Section 4.08

Limitation on Affiliate Transactions

97

Section 4.09

Limitation on Liens

100

Section 4.10

Change of Control

100

Section 4.11

Future Guarantees

103

Section 4.12

Suspension of Covenants on Achievement of Investment Grade Status

103

Section 4.13

Designation of Restricted and Unrestricted Subsidiaries

104

Section 4.14

Securities Law Compliance

105

Section 4.15

Corporate Existence

105

Section 4.16

Taxes

105

Article V. Successors

106

Section 5.01

Merger and Consolidation of the Parent Guarantor and the Issuer

106

Section 5.02

Merger and Consolidation of the Subsidiary Guarantors

107

Section 5.03

Successor Person Substituted

108

Article VI. Defaults and Remedies

108

Section 6.01

Events of Default

108

Section 6.02

Acceleration

110

Section 6.03

Other Remedies

111

Section 6.04

Waiver of Past and Existing Defaults

111

Section 6.05

Control by Majority

111

Section 6.06

Limitation on Suits

112

Section 6.07

Rights of Holders of Notes to Receive Payment

112

Section 6.08

Collection Suit by Trustee

112

Section 6.09

Trustee May File Proofs of Claim

113

Section 6.10

Priorities

113

Section 6.11

Undertaking for Costs

113

Section 6.12

Restoration of Rights and Remedies

113

Section 6.13

Waiver of Stay or Extension Laws

114

Article VII. Trustee

114

Section 7.01

Duties of Trustee

114

Section 7.02

Rights of Trustee

115

Section 7.03

Individual Rights of Trustee

117

Section 7.04

Trustee's Disclaimer

117

Section 7.05

Notice of Defaults

118

Section 7.06

Compensation and Indemnity

118

Section 7.07

Replacement of Trustee

119

ii

Table of Contents

(continued)

Page

Section 7.08

Successor Trustee by Merger, etc.

120

Section 7.09

Eligibility; Disqualification

120

Article VIII. Legal and Covenant Defeasance

120

Section 8.01

Option to Effect Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance

120

Section 8.02

Legal Defeasance and Discharge

120

Section 8.03

Covenant Defeasance

121

Section 8.04

Conditions to Legal or Covenant Defeasance

121

Section 8.05

Deposited Money and Government Securities to be Held in Trust; Other Miscellaneous Provisions

122

Section 8.06

Repayment to Issuer

123

Section 8.07

Reinstatement

123

Article IX. Amendment, Supplement and Waiver

124

Section 9.01

Without Consent of Holders of Notes

124

Section 9.02

With Consent of Holders of Notes

125

Section 9.03

Revocation and Effect of Consents

126

Section 9.04

Notation on or Exchange of Notes

126

Section 9.05

Trustee to Sign Amendments

127

Article X. Satisfaction and Discharge

127

Section 10.01

Satisfaction and Discharge

127

Section 10.02

Application of Trust Money

128

Article XI. Guarantees

128

Section 11.01

Guarantee

128

Section 11.02

Limitations on Guarantor Liability

130

Section 11.03

Execution of Supplemental Indenture for Future Guarantors

130

Section 11.04

Subrogation

130

Section 11.05

Releases

131

Section 11.06

Successors and Assigns

132

Section 11.07

Non-Impairment

132

Article XII. Miscellaneous

132

Section 12.01

Notices

132

Section 12.02

Certificate and Opinion as to Conditions Precedent

134

Section 12.03

Statements Required in Certificate or Opinion

135

Section 12.04

Rules by Trustee and Agents

135

Section 12.05

No Personal Liability of Directors, Officers, Employees and Shareholders

135

Section 12.06

Governing Law; Consent to Jurisdiction

135

Section 12.07

No Adverse Interpretation of Other Agreements

135

Section 12.08

Successors

135

iii

Table of Contents

(continued)

Page

Section 12.09

Severability

135

Section 12.10

Counterpart Originals

136

Section 12.11

Table of Contents, Headings, etc.

136

Section 12.12

Waiver of Jury Trial

136

Section 12.13

Process Agent

136

iv

