The Associated Press reports that U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska (S.D.N.Y.) has issued a final judgment of $16.1 billion for the expropriation of YPF.
The article states: "A week earlier, Preska had made clear it was siding with the plaintiffs in the long-running dispute. Burford Capital, which funded much of the litigation, had said after last week's ruling that it represented 'a complete win against Argentina.'"
