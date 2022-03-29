Log in
Burford Capital : AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 - Form 6-K

03/29/2022 | 07:59am EDT
AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on Burford's website, www.burfordcapital.com/shareholders.

Shareholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes Burford's complete audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, by contacting investor relations at IR@burfordcapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited
Robert Bailhache, Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia - email +44 (0)20 3530 2023
Jim Ballan, Head of Investor Relations, Americas - email +1 (646) 793 9176
Numis Securities Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Giles Rolls
Charlie Farquhar
Jefferies International Limited - Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7029 8000
Graham Davidson
Tony White

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This release does not constitute an offer of any Burford fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in the funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements which are forward-looking statements, including in our periodic reports that we file with, or furnish to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, other information sent to our security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs and that our actual results of operations, including our financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those we expect include those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2022 and other reports or documents that we file with, or furnish to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if our results of operations, including our financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 11:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
