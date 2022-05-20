Log in
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 07:30:20 am EDT
633.50 GBX   +1.77%
BURFORD CAPITAL : COMPLETED PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR BURFORD EMPLOYEE DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN - Form 6-K
PU
05/13B. Riley Initiates Burford Capital at Buy with $15 Price Target, Believes Earnings Set to Rebound from Acceleration in Realizations, Record Pace of New Business
MT
05/10Burford Capital To Redeem $111 Million 6.50% Guaranteed Bonds Due 2022
MT
Burford Capital : COMPLETED PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR BURFORD EMPLOYEE DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN - Form 6-K

05/20/2022 | 07:25am EDT
COMPLETED PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR
BURFORD EMPLOYEE DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN
Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, todayannounces the purchase of 50,663 of Burford's ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares") by Burford Capital LLC in connection with obligations under theBurford employee deferred compensation plan. All of the Shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange on May 19, 2022 at an average price of 622.1778p per Share.
For further information, please contact:
Burford Capital Limited
For investor and analyst inquiries:
Robert Bailhache, Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia -email
+44 (0)20 3530 2023
Jim Ballan, Head of Investor Relations, Americas -email
+1 (646) 793 9176
For press inquiries:
David Helfenbein, Vice President, Public Relations -email
+1 (212) 235 6824
Numis Securities Limited-NOMAD and Joint Broker
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Giles Rolls
Charlie Farquhar
Jefferies International Limited- Joint Broker
+44 (0)20 7029 8000
Graham Davidson
Tony White
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong.
For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.
This release does not constitute an offer of any Burford fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in the funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements which are forward-looking statements, including in our periodic reports that we file with, or furnish to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, other information sent to our security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefsand that our actual results of operations, including our financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those we expect include those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2022and other reports or documents that we file with, or furnish to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if our results of operations, including our financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 11:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 464 M - -
Net income 2022 250 M - -
Net Debt 2022 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,83x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 1 705 M 1 705 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Brause Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Chairman
Aviva Will Co-Chief Operating Officer
David M. Perla Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-19.26%1 705
BLACKROCK, INC.-35.22%89 854
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.31%72 714
UBS GROUP AG3.84%58 774
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.41%34 994
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.12%30 992