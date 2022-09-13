Burford Capital : COO shares new class action recovery research with The Am Law Litigation Daily

Burford Co-COO David Perla speaks with Ross Todd, editor of the Am Law Litigation Daily about Burford Capital's new independent research that demonstrates the value of legal finance for companies with valuable commercial class action claims.

As Perla says, "What we then learned was for the people that end up opting out, those that use legal finance are significantly more likely to do it. That makes sense. It's sort of like the simplest research we've ever run."

