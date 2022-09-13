Advanced search
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-13 am EDT
724.00 GBX   -2.56%
05:20pBURFORD CAPITAL : COO shares new class action recovery research with The Am Law Litigation Daily
PU
10:30aBURFORD CAPITAL : Press releases 13 Sep 2022 New research shows companies with large claims recover more and preserve budgets by using legal finance as part of their class action opt out strategies
PU
09/06Pound's Rise Unlikely to Last Amid Fiscal Policy, Growth and Brexit Concerns
DJ
Burford Capital : COO shares new class action recovery research with The Am Law Litigation Daily

09/13/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Burford Co-COO David Perla speaks with Ross Todd, editor of the Am Law Litigation Daily about Burford Capital's new independent research that demonstrates the value of legal finance for companies with valuable commercial class action claims.

As Perla says, "What we then learned was for the people that end up opting out, those that use legal finance are significantly more likely to do it. That makes sense. It's sort of like the simplest research we've ever run."

Click here to view full article.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 291 M - -
Net income 2022 243 M - -
Net Debt 2022 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,45x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 1 824 M 1 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,77x
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jordan Licht Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Chairman
Aviva Will Co-Chief Operating Officer
David M. Perla Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-3.63%1 901
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.89%105 057
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.74%80 090
UBS GROUP AG-1.86%55 180
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.76%35 783
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.77%33 742