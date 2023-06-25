Corporate Counsel features Burford's 2023 GC Survey and how legal departments are preparing for an increase in litigation. As the article mentions, "Respondents [to the survey] expect the uncertain economy as well as the geopolitical and regulatory environments to drive up litigation over the next two years."

The article continues, "The study found that amid the challenging environment, some companies may pass on pursuing meritorious lawsuits or arbitration claims based on cash-flow realities, unless they're presented with creative billing options."

One such creative solution is legal finance.

