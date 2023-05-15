Advanced search
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
03:35pBurford Capital : Director Andrew Cohen on the risk corridors litigation
05/12Burford Capital : Legal Futures highlights an interview between Michael Redman and Helen Dodds ahead of LIDW
05/11Burford Capital Expands European Footprint
Burford Capital : Director Andrew Cohen on the risk corridors litigation

05/15/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
Burford Director Andrew Cohen writes about Burford's financing of several health insurers in the risk corridors litigation, marking a rare public example of a case study in legal finance due to the confidential nature of these transactions. Cohen's article in New York Law Journal demonstrates the value of legal finance for businesses.

Click here to view full article.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
