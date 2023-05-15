Burford Capital : Director Andrew Cohen on the risk corridors litigation

Burford Director Andrew Cohen writes about Burford's financing of several health insurers in the risk corridors litigation, marking a rare public example of a case study in legal finance due to the confidential nature of these transactions. Cohen's article in New York Law Journal demonstrates the value of legal finance for businesses.
Click here to view full article.
Disclaimer
Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:34:04 UTC.