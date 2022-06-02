Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Burford Capital Limited
  News
  Summary
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06/01 11:35:06 am EDT
715.00 GBX   +1.56%
06/01BURFORD CAPITAL : GLOBAL RETAIL SHAREHOLDER CALL REGISTRATION AND PARTICIPATION DETAILS - Form 6-K
PU
06/01BURFORD CAPITAL : STERLING CONVERSION RATE FOR 2021 FINAL DIVIDEND - Form 6-K
PU
05/31BURFORD CAPITAL : NY ruling correctly deems legal finance docs irrelevant
PU
Summary 
Summary

Burford Capital : Eric Carlson quoted on trends in patent litigation for The National Law Journal

06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
The National Law Journal reports on the growing trend of small and midsize technology inventors successfully litigating against Big Tech over patent infringement, crediting legal finance in part for the change.

Burford Director Eric Carlson is quoted, saying, "While Burford Capital litigation funders view IP litigation as 'higher risk, higher reward style commercial litigation,' there are a lot of instances, in which 'there is very cutting-edge technology and people are willing to fight hard over it." He added that "the IP and patent specific space 'has absolutely seen growth,' for his firm year over year."

Click here to view full article.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 458 M - -
Net income 2022 250 M - -
Net Debt 2022 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,57x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 1 956 M 1 956 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burford Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,93 $
Average target price 12,84 $
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Brause Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Chairman
Aviva Will Co-Chief Operating Officer
David M. Perla Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-7.26%1 956
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.86%100 069
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.18%78 436
UBS GROUP AG10.23%62 842
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.40%36 876
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.72%33 186