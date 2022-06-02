Burford Capital : Eric Carlson quoted on trends in patent litigation for The National Law Journal

The National Law Journal reports on the growing trend of small and midsize technology inventors successfully litigating against Big Tech over patent infringement, crediting legal finance in part for the change.

Burford Director Eric Carlson is quoted, saying, "While Burford Capital litigation funders view IP litigation as 'higher risk, higher reward style commercial litigation,' there are a lot of instances, in which 'there is very cutting-edge technology and people are willing to fight hard over it." He added that "the IP and patent specific space 'has absolutely seen growth,' for his firm year over year."

