Burford Capital : FY 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer:

Hello, everyone. Thank you, all, for joining us both on the telephone and by the webcast for our earnings call about our full year 2021 numbers. As usual with me on the call are Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Ken Brause, Burford's Chief Financial Officer; and we'll walk you through the slides that you should have before you seriatim.

I'll start on Slide 3, which is really just an overall summary of some of the key things that happened during the course of the year. And I would say that we are very pleased with our 2021 performance. This was the best year in our history for new business, not only in terms of the total amount of business that we wrote across all of Burford's pools of capital, which translated into further growth in our now $5 billion plus portfolio of litigation assets. But I'd particularly highlight the strength of the balance sheet commitments and deployments, which is of course, where we maximize our returns for shareholders. We also, of course, as you can see there, have continued to produce strong returns along with very, very low losses.

Before I go on in the slides, I'll just comment on a couple of other things that I'm seeing in the business. First of all, as we announced just yesterday, we have done the final closing now on a new fund, a $360 million fund that we call the Burford Advantage Fund. And this fund is designed to fit in between the lower returning post-settlement fund activity that we already have been doing for a number of years, and the traditional core high return litigation finance matters.

There was a gap in our product offering, both to clients in the market and to fund investors. And this new fund fills this gap, so that we now have really a complete end-to-end solution across the legal finance landscape. And this new fund, which we raised from a number of large institutional investors, endowments and the like, this new fund comes with a structure that we quite like as well.

These are assets that we anticipate returning roughly in sort of the 12%-to-20% range annually. And so the structure of this fund, instead of a traditional management and performance fee structure, pays the fund investors a simple 10% annual return. And Burford retains any excess that we're able to generate.

We do better with that economic structure than a traditional 2&20-style fund, once we get not very far at all, into that 12% to 20% range, somewhere around 13% or so depending on your assumptions. So we're quite pleased with having that new fund available to us. We did a first close of it during the fall of 2021. And so, you'll actually see some notations about and some activity in it during the course of the fiscal year. But the final close just occurred last Friday.

And I think, in addition to just our happiness about having this incremental vehicle available to us, I think it also underlines the wide range of liquidity options and capital availability that we have for us.

The other thing that's nice to finally see in this, I'm sure is consistent with lots of your lives, is that the post-COVID world is resuming its pace. So for example, we've talked for the last couple of years about the fact that we have largely not seen some stalwart things in the legal industry going on like in-person conferences, which are significant marketing opportunities for us. Those are in fact resuming and indeed I'm in Europe right now, about to tomorrow attend the first-in-person large gathering of lawyers that I've been at since 2019. So I'm really excited to see the world reopening and having things come back to life.

Turning to Slide 4. This again, emphasizes the new business activity that we carried on in 2021 and this is presented here on a Burford-only-basis. In other words, just what we're doing on our balance sheet, and I would really highlight for you the Burford-only deployments. This is where we make the most money. We obviously keep Burford-only profits for our balance sheet and for our shareholders, as opposed to the activity that we do in our private funds. We love our private funds business. But the reality is, we make a lot more money, a lot more profit when we invest directly from the balance sheet and to see Burford-only deployments, effectively double year-over-year and reach a significant all-time high, is a terrific set up for those assets to produce balance sheet shareholder-driven cash and profitability in the future. And that applies to our core litigation finance assets. We are really putting our balance sheet capital just behind those high returning assets at the moment.

Slide 5 talks about what's going on in realizations. And look, those of you who have followed Burford for a while are fully aware that the timing of litigation resolutions is entirely uncertain, and that's not a bad thing.

That's what gives us our lack of correlation to the market and to broader economic activity and candidly, it's also what generates the ability for us to earn the high returns that we've consistently been able to generate.

If these cases were predictable both in substance and duration and timing, I don't think that you'd see the returns that you do, and I think you'd see a different level of competition in this market. But instead, this is the one thing that one needs to contend with when you run a legal finance business, which is that we're in the hands of the litigation process, and

ultimately the courts, in driving the timing, the duration of outcomes. So that's always been present, and you've seen the period-to-period unpredictability and variability in the past. There is no question that COVID has added to that uncertainty. And what we're hoping for during the course of 2022, is to see some amelioration of that COVID-based uncertainty and when I talk about COVID delays, there are really two things going on. The first is that you are seeing delays in the litigation process itself. Not in the court process, but the litigation process. So when you file a piece of litigation, what happens for quite a long time is the parties engage in discovery, in the exchange of documents and witness testimony and so on, long before you ever go to trial. And that process was interrupted by COVID.

Sometimes legitimately, in the sense that parties truly couldn't, because of restrictions put on them, because of the various lockdowns and restrictions, couldn't do all of the discovery activities that they were supposed to be doing.

For example, in the Petersen case, we saw a meaningful delays in the discovery schedule because literally the Argentine government offices were closed, and people could not go into them to retrieve and produce documents. And some of these delays are tactical. Defendants often seek delay and seize on any kind of reason to proffer for delay. And so there was probably some taking advantage of COVID that went along there as well.

As the world reopens, those delays are significantly reducing and unless we get another variant that causes more distress, you would reasonably expect those not to continue past this year. Courts are just not going to be sympathetic to the idea any longer that witnesses can't get on planes and sit for depositions and clients can't produce their documents. So I'm looking forward to an improvement in that. Now, I said the same thing in the fall of 2021 and then we had Omicron. So I'm hoping not to be proved wrong by another pesky variant. But that's the path that we're on there.

The other kind of COVID delay relates to the actual scheduling of court proceedings and trials. And as you all know is just logical, we would-that's a catalyst for settlement as well. If you're just sitting there and nothing much is happening in your litigation, there is not any particular reason that you go and settle it tomorrow, whereas an impending trial tends to be the thing that focuses the minds of the parties and brings them together for a negotiation and ultimately settlements. And as you know, a clear majority of our matters end in settlement, they don't all go to trial.

So what we see on the trial calendar, and this varies jurisdiction by jurisdiction, as we certainly see backlogs that have arisen because of COVID and those backlogs are to do with the absence of physical distancing in court rooms, the unavailability of jury pools and also often the prioritizing of criminal trials. And so that backlog will continue to take some time to work its way through the system. And that will vary jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction. But we're certainly on the right side of the curve now instead of the wrong side of the curve.

It's important to emphasize, as we do on this slide, that this is all just timing. This has nothing to do with the substance of these adjudications. We don't see cases discontinuing. We see incredibly low loss rates, not sustainable. Those are not sustainable loss rates. They are so low because nothing much is happening in the cases.

But what that is, is confirmation that nothing bad is happening in the cases. It's simply that things are taking longer to make their way through the snake, if you will, than they were 3

before COVID. And so we're optimistic about what the future holds as we begin to work our way more rapidly through some of our own existing vintages that have not yet come to fruition.

Turning to Slide 6. This is a familiar chart to many of you, and I'm not going to go through it in great detail, but fundamentally, the message here is that it shows that the business is continuing to perform strongly. We start on the left-hand side with the fact that we continue to be able to deploy most of the capital that we have committed in the cases. The middle shows you that we remain with a robust level of settlements, which take all of the litigation and risk out of these matters and a significant progress, significant level of adjudication gains, in other words wins a trial. So we win much more often than we lose.

And I think the other thing to emphasize here over what is now almost $2 billion of cash recoveries and as a reminder, this slide is cash. This isn't fair value. It's just the sheer consistency of both turning in those settlements and wins and the consistency of returns that we have been able to demonstrate.

Slide 7 is the companion of that slide, another old favorite and really it highlights two things. One is, it reminds us of the asymmetry of our portfolio that nobody rational spends risks $20 million in legal fees on a $20 million claim. And so when we lose, we tend to lose less than the money that we make when we win. And this chart amply shows that.

The other thing it shows is the repeatability of what we do. If you now look, we've got 26 separate matters over time that have generated returns of over 200%, more than 3x MOICs. So these are not flashes in the pan. This is a consistent repeatable part of a litigation portfolio where you will always have some losses and where we would expect to continue to be able to produce some very high returns from cases that go the distance and produce.

Turning to Slide 8. This slide accompanies some text in the management statement in the annual report about a case study that we've put together. We try to do these every year when we have something to illustrate and this case study actually illustrates quite a few dynamics that we've talked about in the past. First of all, it shows the winding path of litigation. This is a case that has been running in our portfolio since 2013, and during the period of time from 2013 to 2021 when it resolved right at the end of the year, this case has gone through motion practice in the trial court. It's been dismissed. It's been up on appeal. It's been overturned. It's gone back to the trial court for summary judgment again. And finally with a trial judge-imposed mediation, finally settled before going to trial.

But it's a winding path sometimes. And what that means when you look at these older cases is that there is-it's entirely possible for there to be significant value in these older cases. This was a very profitable case for us. Even though it took eight years, it's still generated a 23% IRR and a generated a 231% return on capital. So it is simply wrong to assume that because cases are old, there is necessarily something wrong with them. All that age means is that the case is wending its way through the process. Now to be sure, some of those cases we'll probably lose, just like in the rest of our portfolio, some of our cases, we'll probably lose, but there is value in that back book, and this is a good illustration of the ability to take that value out.

This also shows the impact of COVID. This case would have resolved more rapidly. It would have been in trial well before this mediation and settlement happened if we hadn't had COVID. And so it's just an example of COVID related delay.

But the other thing it's let us do is lay out here, the way that our fair value approach actually operates in these cases and you can see, not only that it is sensitive to the events in the case, but that even when we get to the end, in the case that was quite positively positioned by that point, we still have only a relatively small minority of the ultimate outcome booked as fair value.

And as you can see along the way, this case actually went to zero at one point, when we had lost in the trial court before we were able to turn it around and get it back to trial. So as I said, there is more detail in the Annual Report but we thought that this was really quite an interesting illustration of a number of things including, as I say, the application of our fair value policy.

Turning to Slide 9. And I'm very pleased to be able to say at long last, we can report that discovery in the YPF matter, that all of the discovery deadlines have finished. So fact and expert discovery, both now have reached the point where they have been concluded. And now we are on to summary judgment. So what does that mean? That means a few things. First of all, it means that the case resumes some level of court activity instead of what has been happening for the last couple of years, which is mostly been just activity between the parties, exchanging documents and witnesses and expert statements and so on.

Another thing that means is, that you're going to be able to see more about this case because the summary judgment filings and the summary judgment proceedings are public open court matters instead of the discovery, which is not something that happens in open court. So what's going to happen is the parties are going to file their summary judgment motions in the middle of April. The plaintiffs will put in a motion saying we have a strong case, and we should win and the defendants will put into motion that says the plaintiffs case is terrible and they should lose. And those motions will be legal argument and they'll be accompanied by expert reports and other evidence.

Then each side will respond to the other side's motions; that happens at the end of May. And then each side gets one round of further reply, and that happens in the third week of June. And that's a completely traditional legal briefing schedule. Once those three rounds of legal briefing is complete, then the court will decide whether and when to schedule oral argument and then will go off and write a decision about the summary judgment motions.

It's possible for the court to resolve the case entirely on summary judgment without ever holding a trial or it's also possible that the court will not resolve the case and send it to trial. And this little flow chart on the slide shows you the possible outcomes there. If the case isn't resolved in summary judgment, it will go to trial relatively rapidly after the release of the summary judgment decision. And if it is fully resolved, then the losing party, it could be us, it could be Argentina and YPF, the losing party then has a right of appeal. However, if we are the winning party, if the plaintiffs are the winning party in this case, then the judgment is enforceable even while the appeal is pending, unless there is a bond posted which is unlikely or unless a court grants and unusual stay of the proceedings.

So what all of this means, is two things. One is, after a long period of waiting and just speculating about Petersen, you're going to see some activity this year. You're going to see filings that will flesh out the case in more detail than has happened in the public before.

