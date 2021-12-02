Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Burford Capital Limited
  News
  Summary
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burford Capital : Law360 Pulse - Slater and Cohen on law firm ownership

12/02/2021 | 02:41pm EST
Law360 Pulse speaks with Burford's Emily Slater, Managing Director, and Andrew Cohen, Director, about the potential of law firm ownership for Burford. As reported, with Arizona and Utah experimenting with changing regulations allowing nonlawyers to own law firms, Slater and Cohen discuss how they are focused on helping Burford assess potential law firm ownership.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 392 M - -
Net income 2021 253 M - -
Net Debt 2021 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,89x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 2 239 M 2 245 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 91,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,22 $
Average target price 13,36 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Brause Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Chairman
Aviva Will Co-Chief Operating Officer
David M. Perla Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED8.30%2 246
BLACKROCK, INC.24.78%136 776
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.58%87 435
UBS GROUP AG29.63%60 555
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.57%44 710
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.49%44 058