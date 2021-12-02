Burford Capital : Law360 Pulse - Slater and Cohen on law firm ownership

Law360 Pulse speaks with Burford's Emily Slater, Managing Director, and Andrew Cohen, Director, about the potential of law firm ownership for Burford. As reported, with Arizona and Utah experimenting with changing regulations allowing nonlawyers to own law firms, Slater and Cohen discuss how they are focused on helping Burford assess potential law firm ownership.
Disclaimer
Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.