Burford Capital : Law360 Pulse highlights Burford's extraordinary $720 million raise in less than two weeks

Burford Capital has raised $720 million in less than two weeks, as reported by Law360 Pulse. The raise consists of $360 million in senior notes and the closing of a new $360 million private investment fund.

As Burford Co-COO David Perla said, "You're talking about north of $700 million, which is more money than a lot of our peers either raise in their entirety or they'll struggle to spend a year or 18 months raising...We kind of did it in almost the blink of an eye."

