  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Burford Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/11 11:35:07 am EDT
709.50 GBX   -0.91%
05:21pBURFORD CAPITAL : Law360 Pulse highlights Burford's extraordinary $720 million raise in less than two weeks
PU
07:12aBURFORD CAPITAL : ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF CHRISTOPHER A. HALMY AS BOARD DIRECTOR - Form 6-K
PU
04/08BURFORD CAPITAL : Release and notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility, dated April 8, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Burford Capital : Law360 Pulse highlights Burford's extraordinary $720 million raise in less than two weeks

04/11/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Burford Capital has raised $720 million in less than two weeks, as reported by Law360 Pulse. The raise consists of $360 million in senior notes and the closing of a new $360 million private investment fund.

As Burford Co-COO David Perla said, "You're talking about north of $700 million, which is more money than a lot of our peers either raise in their entirety or they'll struggle to spend a year or 18 months raising...We kind of did it in almost the blink of an eye."

Click here to view full article.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 21:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 455 M - -
Net income 2022 251 M - -
Net Debt 2022 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 2 026 M 2 026 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,12x
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burford Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,25 $
Average target price 12,42 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Brause Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Chairman
Aviva Will Co-Chief Operating Officer
David M. Perla Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-7.13%2 042
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.60%111 918
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-7.59%87 879
UBS GROUP AG6.00%63 344
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-16.77%39 016
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-25.68%33 294