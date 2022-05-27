Log in
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:35:16 am EDT
683.50 GBX   +2.01%
01:58pBURFORD CAPITAL : Law360 Pulse reports on Burford webcast on growth of case law supporting legal finance
PU
05/26BURFORD CAPITAL : EXTENDS LIFE OF SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND ARRANGEMENT AND COMMENTS ON FUND MANAGEMENT BUSINESS - Form 6-K
PU
05/26BURFORD CAPITAL : Press releases 26 May 2022 Notification of transaction by person discharging managerial responsibility
PU
Burford Capital : Law360 Pulse reports on Burford webcast on growth of case law supporting legal finance

05/27/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
Law360 Pulse reports on Burford's recent webcast with Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Molot, Director Andrew Cohen and Danielle Cutrona, Director, Global Public Policy. The webcast focused on the many recent favorable court decisions for the legal finance industry.

In the piece, Molot is quoted saying: "The law continues to march in the same direction, cementing what earlier courts have done...There are just going to be these cases in the margins that are working out the details."

Click here to view full article.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 17:57:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 464 M - -
Net income 2022 250 M - -
Net Debt 2022 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,40x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 1 847 M 1 851 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burford Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,43 $
Average target price 12,08 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Brause Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Chairman
Aviva Will Co-Chief Operating Officer
David M. Perla Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-13.10%1 847
BLACKROCK, INC.-28.74%98 847
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.24%75 736
UBS GROUP AG8.07%61 845
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.00%36 884
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.77%33 382