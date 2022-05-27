Burford Capital : Law360 Pulse reports on Burford webcast on growth of case law supporting legal finance

Law360 Pulse reports on Burford's recent webcast with Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Molot, Director Andrew Cohen and Danielle Cutrona, Director, Global Public Policy. The webcast focused on the many recent favorable court decisions for the legal finance industry.

In the piece, Molot is quoted saying: "The law continues to march in the same direction, cementing what earlier courts have done...There are just going to be these cases in the margins that are working out the details."

