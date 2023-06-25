Law360 and Law360 Pulse report on Burford's 2023 GC Survey, noting that "Nearly three in four attorneys surveyed predicted an increase in litigation over the next two years, citing various factors including current regulations and the geopolitical and economic climate." Many GCs "expressed an interest in cost- and risk-sharing, moving away from the age old billable-hour template."

Burford Co-COO David Perla said in an interview with Law360 that this survey represented "the first time [he] could recall an instance where outside factors were so strongly tied to the responses."

