Burford Capital : Managing Director Greg McPolin writes about the benefits of companies having systematic affirmative recovery programs

Burford Managing Director Greg McPolin authors a piece for New York Law Journal describing the benefits of systematic affirmative recovery programs. As he writes, although research suggests "two of three GCs say companies have affirmative recovery programs, nearly half see room for improvement" - and "those that use legal finance to reduce costs and risks of affirmative recovery programs tend to see better results."
