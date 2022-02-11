Log in
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Burford Capital : Managing Director Greg McPolin writes about the benefits of companies having systematic affirmative recovery programs

02/11/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Burford Managing Director Greg McPolin authors a piece for New York Law Journal describing the benefits of systematic affirmative recovery programs. As he writes, although research suggests "two of three GCs say companies have affirmative recovery programs, nearly half see room for improvement" - and "those that use legal finance to reduce costs and risks of affirmative recovery programs tend to see better results."

Click here to view full article.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 386 M - -
Net income 2021 228 M - -
Net Debt 2021 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 2 092 M 2 087 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,07x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Bogart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Brause Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Steven Wilson Chairman
Aviva Will Co-Chief Operating Officer
David M. Perla Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-8.56%2 105
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.00%118 039
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.51%94 637
UBS GROUP AG20.28%72 728
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.28%51 039
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.81%41 802