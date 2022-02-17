Burford Capital : The American Lawyer highlights Burford's increase in commitments and deployments

The American Lawyer reports on Burford's recent SEC filing, showing a commitment of $1.1 billion to new matters over the past year, marking an increase of 45% from 2020, in addition to a 41% increase in deployments.

"'It's a function of the litigation system coming back to normal and a function of us getting the word out. A majority of our work last year was done directly with corporations, and we spent a lot of time and energy talking with companies,'" said Burford Co-COO David Perla, who added that law firm portfolio deals have also increased.

