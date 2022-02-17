Log in
    BUR   GG00BMGYLN96

BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED

(BUR)
Burford Capital : The American Lawyer highlights Burford's increase in commitments and deployments

02/17/2022 | 08:18am EST
The American Lawyer reports on Burford's recent SEC filing, showing a commitment of $1.1 billion to new matters over the past year, marking an increase of 45% from 2020, in addition to a 41% increase in deployments.

"'It's a function of the litigation system coming back to normal and a function of us getting the word out. A majority of our work last year was done directly with corporations, and we spent a lot of time and energy talking with companies,'" said Burford Co-COO David Perla, who added that law firm portfolio deals have also increased.

Click here to view full article.

Disclaimer

Burford Capital Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
