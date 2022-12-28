Burford Capital : UPDATE ON PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES BY BURFORD CAPITAL EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST - Form 6-K

UPDATE ON PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES BY BURFORD CAPITAL EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST

Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that it was notified by the trustee of the Burford Capital Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT") that it has purchased in the open market 157,121 of Burford's ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares") in accordance with Burford's irrevocable instructions.

As previously announced, the purchased Shares will be held by the trustee of the EBT and used to satisfy vested awards made under Burford Capital's 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the employees of Burford and its subsidiaries.

Details of the purchases of the Shares are set forth below:

Date Stock Exchange Number of Shares Acquired Average Price Paid Per Share December 16, 2022 LSE 24,500 670.6518p December 19, 2022 LSE 27,000 665.7534p December 20, 2022 LSE 27,500 655.7661p December 21, 2022 LSE 31,500 671.6827p December 22, 2022 LSE 33,500 661.0142p December 23, 2022 LSE 13,121 666.0122p

The weighted average price of the purchases of the Shares on the London Stock Exchange was 664.9691p per Share.

The EBT is expected to continue purchasing Shares in the open market up to 400,000 Shares for an expected market value of approximately £2,804,000 (based on the closing sale price on London Stock Exchange's AIM on December 7, 2022) up until December 31, 2022.

Further announcements with details of future purchases, including an announcement upon completion of these purchases, will follow to the extent required under the applicable laws and regulations.

