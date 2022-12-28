Burford Capital : UPDATE ON PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES BY BURFORD CAPITAL EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST - Form 6-K
12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
UPDATE ON PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES BY BURFORD CAPITAL EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST
Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that it was notified by the trustee of the Burford Capital Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT") that it has purchased in the open market 157,121 of Burford's ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares") in accordance with Burford's irrevocable instructions.
As previously announced, the purchased Shares will be held by the trustee of the EBT and used to satisfy vested awards made under Burford Capital's 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the employees of Burford and its subsidiaries.
Details of the purchases of the Shares are set forth below:
Date
Stock Exchange
Number of Shares Acquired
Average Price Paid Per Share
December 16, 2022
LSE
24,500
670.6518p
December 19, 2022
LSE
27,000
665.7534p
December 20, 2022
LSE
27,500
655.7661p
December 21, 2022
LSE
31,500
671.6827p
December 22, 2022
LSE
33,500
661.0142p
December 23, 2022
LSE
13,121
666.0122p
The weighted average price of the purchases of the Shares on the London Stock Exchange was 664.9691p per Share.
The EBT is expected to continue purchasing Shares in the open market up to 400,000 Shares for an expected market value of approximately £2,804,000 (based on the closing sale price on London Stock Exchange's AIM on December 7, 2022) up until December 31, 2022.
Further announcements with details of future purchases, including an announcement upon completion of these purchases, will follow to the extent required under the applicable laws and regulations.
