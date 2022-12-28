Advanced search
Burford Capital : UPDATE ON PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES BY BURFORD CAPITAL EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST - Form 6-K
PU
12/16For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
RE
12/09In Alm : how law firms can consider "redeploying personnel toward contingency litigation" instead of conducting layoffs, according to Burford's David Perla
PU
Burford Capital : UPDATE ON PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES BY BURFORD CAPITAL EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
UPDATE ON PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES BY BURFORD CAPITAL EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST

Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that it was notified by the trustee of the Burford Capital Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT") that it has purchased in the open market 157,121 of Burford's ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares") in accordance with Burford's irrevocable instructions.

As previously announced, the purchased Shares will be held by the trustee of the EBT and used to satisfy vested awards made under Burford Capital's 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the employees of Burford and its subsidiaries.

Details of the purchases of the Shares are set forth below:

Date

Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Acquired

Average Price Paid Per Share

December 16, 2022

LSE

24,500

670.6518p

December 19, 2022

LSE

27,000

665.7534p

December 20, 2022

LSE

27,500

655.7661p

December 21, 2022

LSE

31,500

671.6827p

December 22, 2022

LSE

33,500

661.0142p

December 23, 2022

LSE

13,121

666.0122p

The weighted average price of the purchases of the Shares on the London Stock Exchange was 664.9691p per Share.

The EBT is expected to continue purchasing Shares in the open market up to 400,000 Shares for an expected market value of approximately £2,804,000 (based on the closing sale price on London Stock Exchange's AIM on December 7, 2022) up until December 31, 2022.

Further announcements with details of future purchases, including an announcement upon completion of these purchases, will follow to the extent required under the applicable laws and regulations.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

For investor and analyst inquiries:

Robert Bailhache, Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia - email

+44 (0)20 3530 2023

Jim Ballan, Head of Investor Relations, Americas - email

+1 (646) 793 9176

For press inquiries:

David Helfenbein, Vice President, Public Relations - email

+1 (212) 235 6824

Numis Securities Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Giles Rolls

Charlie Farquhar

Jefferies International Limited -Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7029 8000

Graham Davidson

Tony White

Berenberg - Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Toby Flaux

Arnav Kapoor

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This release does not constitute an offer of any Burford fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in the funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other

oral or written statements which are forward-looking statements, including in our periodic reports that we file with, or furnish to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), other information sent to our security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs and that our actual results of operations, including our financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those we expect include those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022, our interim report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on August 9, 2022,and other reports or documents that we file with, or furnish to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if our results of operations, including our financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results of operations or developments in subsequent periods.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

