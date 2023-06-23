Burford Capital Ltd - London-based global finance and asset manager, focusing on law - Says aggregate principal amount of USD400 million private offering is priced at a principal amount of 9.3% senior notes, and is due in 2031. Says notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis alongside subsidiaries Burford Capital Finance LLC and Burford Capital PLC. Says offering is expected to close on June 26. Intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes and debt repayment of 6.1% bonds due in 2024.
Current stock price: 983.80 pence, down 0.2% on Friday
12-month change: up 37%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
