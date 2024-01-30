Burford Capital Ltd - litigation finance provider with offices in London, New York and elsewhere - Closes private offering of USD275.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 9.250% senior notes due 2031 by its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Burford Capital Global Finance LLC. The additional notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Burford Capital as well as Burford Capital Finance LLC and Burford Capital PLC. The additional notes were offered to investors at an offering price equal to 103.63% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from January 1, 2024, representing a yield of 8.25%. Intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Current stock price: 1,219.00 pence, up 1.8%
12-month change: up 67%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
