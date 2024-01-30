Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services, comprising core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The Company is also engaged in the asset management business. The Company's segments include capital provision, asset management and other services, and other corporate. The capital provision segment comprises the provision of capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in its managed funds. The asset management and other services segment includes the provision of services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. In its post-settlement business, the Company offers clients the ability to monetize post-settlement and other legal receivables. In its complex strategy business, the Company acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced and for which value can be realized through recourse to litigation proceedings.