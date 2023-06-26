Burford Capital Ltd - litigation-related investment capital provider - Closes private offering USD400 million principal amount of 9.250% senior notes due 2031. Intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, and the early redemption of the 6.125% bonds due 2024, on July 12. Further, states demand for financing continues to outpace the rate at which it can recycle capital from concluded matters to fund that new demand.
Current stock price: 966.69 pence
12-month change: up 23%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
