GUANGZHOU, China, May 9, 2024-Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today provides further details for UK ADS holders regarding the Company's upcoming ADS Ratio Change.

On April 26, 2024, the Company announced an upcoming change to the ratio of its American depositary shares (the "ADSs") to Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing one (1) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio Change"). The ADS Ratio Change is expected to become effective on or about May 15, 2024 (the "Effective Date").

On the Effective Date, the ADSs are expected to be tradeable on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the following new security codes:

New ADS ISIN US12233L2060 New ADS SEDOL BQ66DK4

To effect the ADS Ratio Change, on the Effective Date the Company will sign Amendment No. 1 to the Deposit Agreement dated as of June 16, 2020 ("Amendment No. 1"), by and among the Company, Citibank, N.A., (the "Depositary") and all holders and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder.

The Form of Amendment No. 1 is available for inspection on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1472033/000119380524000563/e663523_ex99-ai.htm

The Form of Amendment No. 1 has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein, nor its publication, constitutes an offer or solicitation by the Company, or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any ADSs or any security relating thereto nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or publication to any person in any jurisdiction where such solicitation or publication would be unlawful.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

