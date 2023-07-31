BURGAN BANK GROUP
Overview & Operating Strategy
BURGAN AT A GLANCE
About Us
Credit Ratings
- Established in 1977 as Joint Stock Company by the Government of Kuwait and privatized in 1997.
- Listed on Boursa Kuwait in 1984 and grew to be one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait (in terms of total assets)(1), with a market capitalization of KD 725 million(2).
- Has one of the largest regional networks of 128 branches and 292 ATMs(1) .
Rating(1)
A
(Outlook: Stable)
Baa1
(Outlook: Stable)
BBB+
(Outlook: Stable)
A+
(Outlook: Stable)
Ownership Structure(1),(3)
Our Presence
KIPCO
28.2%
33.5%
UGHC
7.5%
Other KIPCO Related Entities
PIFSS
15.8% 15.0%
Others
Notes: (1) As of 30th June 2023; (2) Based on share price as at 26th June 2023 (Source: Kuwait Boursa); (3) KIPCO: Kuwait Projects Company Holding K.S.C.P., UGHC: United Gulf
Holding Company B.S.C. and PIFSS: Public Institution for Social Security
4
KUWAIT FOCUSED BANK WITH REGIONAL DIVERSIFICATION
Franchises
Burgan Bank
Kuwait
Burgan Bank
Turkey
Gulf Bank
Algeria
Tunis
International Bank
Ownership(1)
N/A
99.7%
86.0%
86.7%
Domestic Market
Position(1)
One of the top three conventional Banks(2)
Niche Player
Growing Private
sector Bank
Offshore Bank
Business Model
Corporate banking is the key
business; Retail Banking
growth is a focus area
Corporate and Commercial
clients are key segments; One
of the best digital banking platform; individual clients focus increased
Focused on Trade Finance & Corporate Banking segment; Growing retail franchise
Focused on Trade Finance and Financial Institutions business
- of Group
Assets(1),(3)
79%
9%
10%
2%
Notes: (1) As at 30th June 2023; refer to effective shareholding; (2) Based on total assets; (3) Total Assets excluding consolidation adjustments
5
