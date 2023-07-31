BURGAN BANK GROUP

Overview & Operating Strategy

BURGAN AT A GLANCE

About Us

Credit Ratings

  • Established in 1977 as Joint Stock Company by the Government of Kuwait and privatized in 1997.
  • Listed on Boursa Kuwait in 1984 and grew to be one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait (in terms of total assets)(1), with a market capitalization of KD 725 million(2).
  • Has one of the largest regional networks of 128 branches and 292 ATMs(1) .

Rating(1)

A

(Outlook: Stable)

Baa1

(Outlook: Stable)

BBB+

(Outlook: Stable)

A+

(Outlook: Stable)

Ownership Structure(1),(3)

Our Presence

KIPCO

28.2%

33.5%

UGHC

7.5%

Other KIPCO Related Entities

PIFSS

15.8% 15.0%

Others

Notes: (1) As of 30th June 2023; (2) Based on share price as at 26th June 2023 (Source: Kuwait Boursa); (3) KIPCO: Kuwait Projects Company Holding K.S.C.P., UGHC: United Gulf

Holding Company B.S.C. and PIFSS: Public Institution for Social Security

4

KUWAIT FOCUSED BANK WITH REGIONAL DIVERSIFICATION

Franchises

Burgan Bank

Kuwait

Burgan Bank

Turkey

Gulf Bank

Algeria

Tunis

International Bank

Ownership(1)

N/A

99.7%

86.0%

86.7%

Domestic Market

Position(1)

One of the top three conventional Banks(2)

Niche Player

Growing Private

sector Bank

Offshore Bank

Business Model

Corporate banking is the key

business; Retail Banking

growth is a focus area

Corporate and Commercial

clients are key segments; One

of the best digital banking platform; individual clients focus increased

Focused on Trade Finance & Corporate Banking segment; Growing retail franchise

Focused on Trade Finance and Financial Institutions business

  • of Group
    Assets(1),(3)

79%

9%

10%

2%

Notes: (1) As at 30th June 2023; refer to effective shareholding; (2) Based on total assets; (3) Total Assets excluding consolidation adjustments

5

