Burgan Bank KPSC is a Kuwait-based entity which is primarily engaged in banking and investment services to individuals and corporations. The Bank is organized into four business segments which includes corporate banking segment provides comprehensive product and services to corporate customers and financial institutions including lending, deposits, trade services, foreign exchange, advisory services; Retail and Private banking segment provides wide range of products and services to retail and private bank customers including loans, deposits, credit and debit cards, foreign exchange; Treasury and investment banking segment includes treasury activities, investment services and management. It also provides products and services to banks including money markets, lending, deposits, foreign exchange; Central office segment includes liquidity and funding management, any residual in respect of transfer pricing and other unallocated activities.

Sector Banks