Overview & Operating Strategy
BURGAN AT A GLANCE
About Us
Credit Ratings
- Established in 1977 as Joint Stock Company by the Government of Kuwait and privatized in 1997.
- Listed on Boursa Kuwait in 1984 and grew to be one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait (in terms of total assets)(1), with a market capitalization of KD 628 million(2).
- Has one of the largest regional networks of 128 branches and 295 ATMs (1) .
Rating(1)
A
(Outlook: Stable)
Baa1
(Outlook: Stable)
BBB+
(Outlook: Stable)
A+
(Outlook: Stable)
Ownership Structure(1),(3)
Our Presence
KIPCO
28.3%
33.5%
UGHC
7.4%
Other KIPCO Related Entities
PIFSS
15.8% 15.0%
Others
Notes: (1) As of 30th September 2023; (2) Based on share price as at 27th September 2023 (Source: Kuwait Boursa); (3) KIPCO: Kuwait Projects Company Holding K.S.C.P., UGHC: United Gulf Holding Company
B.S.C. and PIFSS: Public Institution for Social Security
4
KUWAIT FOCUSED BANK WITH REGIONAL DIVERSIFICATION
Franchises
Burgan Bank
Kuwait
Burgan Bank
Turkey
Gulf Bank
Algeria
Tunis
International Bank
Ownership(1)
N/A
99.7%
86.0%
86.7%
Domestic Market
Position(1)
One of the top three conventional Banks(2)
Niche Player
Growing Private
sector Bank
Offshore Bank
Business Model
Corporate banking is the key
business; Retail Banking
growth is a focus area
Corporate and Commercial
clients are key segments; One
of the best digital banking platform; individual clients focus increased
Focused on Trade Finance & Corporate Banking segment; Growing retail franchise
Focused on Trade Finance and Financial Institutions business
-
of Group
Assets(1),(3)
77%
11%
10%
2%
Notes: (1) As at 30th September 2023; refer to effective shareholding; (2) Based on total assets; (3) Total Assets excluding consolidation adjustments
5
BURGAN'S LONG-TERMSTRATEGIC PRIORITIES
A. Strengthen Kuwait
B. Strategic Asset
C. Digital
Business
Reallocation
Transformation
Revitalize key businesses
Sale of non-core assets
Delivering Superior
in Kuwait such as Retail
Pursue Cautious Growth in
Customer Experience
banking
subsidiaries
Collaborative Group-wide
Focus on embedding ESG
Increase Kuwait's share of
Digital Strategy
across businesses
Group's assets
Enablers
Culture
Enhancing Systems'
Strengthening Risks
Transformation
Capabilities
and Controls
6
Key Performance Highlights
KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Robust Earnings
- 9M'23 Revenue grew by 17% y-o-y supported by improved fee income, FX income & recoveries
- 9M'23 Operating Profit grew by 21% y-o-y
Stable Asset Quality
- NPL Ratio continues to be ≤ 2% levels.
- Provisions Coverage Ratio healthy at 200%+
- 9M'23 CoC lower at 20bps^
Resilient Franchises
- Strong Growth in Kuwait
- Loans: +5% y-o-y
- Deposits: +28% y-o-y
- Continued Outperformance by Turkey
- 9M'23 Revenue: 65% y-o-y
- 9M'23 Net Income: +153% y-o-y
- Represents daily average ratios for the quarters.; ^Adjusted for provisions provided against one-off recoveries
Capital & Liquidity
- Optimal Capital ratios:
- CET1: 11.3%
- CAR: 17.6%
(1)
Strong Liquidity ratios:
NSFR: 120%
LCR: 174%
8
Financial Review - 9M'23
P&L METRICS
Revenue (4) | KD mn
195
167166
1416
195
152150
9M'21
9M'22
9M'23
BB Group (excl BoB)
BoB
Net Interest Margin (NIM)(3) | %
Operating Profit (4) | KD mn
109
96
90
12
9
87
109
79
9M'21
9M'22
9M'23
BB Group (excl BoB)
BoB
Cost to Income Ratio (CIR) | %
Net Income(1) | KD mn
56
54
41
30
40
17
2
24
2
39
39
30
9M'21
9M'22
9M'23
BB Group (excl BoB)
BoB
IAS 29 Impact
Net income adjusted for IAS29 and BoB
Cost of Credit (CoC)(2),(3),(4) | %
2.1%
2.3%
1.9%
45.5%
42.1%
43.8%
1.4%
1.5%
1.7%
1.6%
9M'21
9M'22
9M'23
BB Group
BB Kuwait
44.0%
41.0%
33.1%
9M'219M'229M'23
BB Group
BB Kuwait
0.9% 0.4%0.5%
0.4%
0.2%
9M'21
9M'22
9M'23
BB Group
BB Kuwait
Notes: (1) Net Income attributable to equity holders of bank; (2) Cost of Credit based on Loan Loss Provisions over Gross Loans; (3) NIM & CoC have been annualized; (4) 9m'23 CoC Adjusted for provisions provided against one-off recoveries ; 9m'23 Revenue & Operating Profit include the said one-offs recoveries. Bank of Baghdad (BoB) was classified as Held for sale during 9M'21 & 9M'22 and it was sold in Feb'23.
10
