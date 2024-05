May 12, 2024 at 07:03 am EDT

Burgan Bank K.P.S.C. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported net income was KWD 10.14 million compared to KWD 7.57 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0027 compared to KWD 0.0021 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0027 compared to KWD 0.0021 a year ago.