    BHD   AT0000640552

BURGENLAND HOLDING AG

(BHD)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  07:35 2022-12-07 am EST
93.00 EUR   -0.53%
AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

12/15/2022 | 02:01am EST
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports
Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

15.12.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.buho.at/Burgenland-Holding-AG/Finanzinformationen/Finanzberichte-(1)/2021-22

15.12.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Burgenland Holding AG
Marktstraße 3
7000 Eisenstadt
Austria
Internet: www.buho.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513011  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513011&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 10,4 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2021 9,22 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 279 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,74%
Chart BURGENLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burgenland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Mende Compliance Officer
Michael Amerer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ute Teufelberger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Lang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURGENLAND HOLDING AG-5.58%297
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.13.69%12 978
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-6.40%11 645
ENERGY ABSOLUTE0.26%10 387
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.92%5 067
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-4.81%3 946