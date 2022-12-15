AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
15.12.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
15.12.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burgenland Holding AG
|
|Marktstraße 3
|
|7000 Eisenstadt
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.buho.at
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1513011 15.12.2022 CET/CEST