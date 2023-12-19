The Burger Fuel Group Limited (BFG) Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 September 2023 have now been published online.

To read the Chairman and Chief Executive's Review, please click HERE

The full BFG FY22 Preliminary Results can be accessed on the NZX HERE

For further information please contact:
[email protected]

