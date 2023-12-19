The Burger Fuel Group Limited (BFG) Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 September 2023 have now been published online.
To read the Chairman and Chief Executive's Review, please click HERE
The full BFG FY22 Preliminary Results can be accessed on the NZX HERE
For further information please contact:
[email protected]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Burger Fuel Group Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 21:51:09 UTC.