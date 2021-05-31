Log in
    BFG   NZBFWE0001S6

BURGER FUEL GROUP LIMITED

(BFG)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 05/28
0.385 NZD   +2.67%
Burger Fuel : BURGERFUEL GROUP FY21 PRELIMINARY RESULTS

05/31/2021 | 12:10am EDT
The Burger Fuel Group Limited (BFG) Full Year Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 March 2021 have now been published online.

To read the Chairman and Chief Executive's Review, please click HERE

The full BFG FY21 Preliminary Results can be accessed on the NZX HERE

For further information please contact:
communications@burgerfuel.com

Disclaimer

Burger Fuel Group Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 04:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
